Samsung BioLogics Wins 2019 CMO Leadership Awards in All Six Core Categories Three Years in a Row

"The value and importance of the Life Science Leader CMO Awards grows each year. No industry awards are more meaningful than these recognizing the highest level of accomplishment as evaluated by actual customers. An award in any of the categories assessed, including capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service, adds a clear acknowledgment of the leadership provided by the CMO recipient. Our congratulations to all of this year's CMO Award winners you keep the industry on the path to further success," says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

For the 2019 CMO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader magazine teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. More than 120 contract manufactures were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Survey participants were recruited from Pharma and Biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing suppliers. Respondents only evaluate companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensures that survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data.

"Samsung BioLogics is honored to be recognized once again as a top-performing CMO by CMO Leadership Awards, which identifies the reputable partner for global customer's manufacturing needs. It is a great privilege to achieve the top ranking in all six award criteria for three years in a row and to attest to our solid position as a one-stop CDMO service provider for mammalian biopharmaceutical products through our flexible and state of-the-art facilities," said TH Kim, CEO of Samsung BioLogic. "We continuously strive to provide quality-driven cGMP manufacturing services and to change the paradigm of biopharmaceutical industry for client and patient satisfaction."

Samsung BioLogics, being responsible from clinical development to commercial manufacturing, aims to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing global biopharmaceutical market by utilizing its world-class plant design and operation technology that maximizes production efficiency and ensures highest quality products for the patient.

SOURCE Samsung Biologics