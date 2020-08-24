Samsung Electronics Co. Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies is proud to announce that Samsung Electronics has joined the Carrier Alliance program and signed a strategic long-term agreement with Carrier. Samsung will supply compressors and inverter technologies for use across Carrier's Residential HVAC portfolio. The agreement also specifies that Samsung will supply Carrier-branded replacement compressors, a benefit for Carrier contractors ordering aftermarket parts.

"We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with Samsung and are pleased to welcome them as one of the newest Carrier Alliance suppliers," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Through the Alliance program, we are identifying the best of the best, a select group of suppliers that share our expansive geographic reach, breadth of offering, focus on quality and cost excellence, and commitment to diversity and sustainability."

The two companies have worked together in the past and Samsung engineers worked closely with Carrier to integrate Samsung compressor and invertor technology in Carrier Infinity® products with Greenspeed® intelligence. Samsung's inverter control integrates with the compressor and connects seamlessly to Bluetooth technology to simplify the job of service technicians and to help ensure the customer always has the most up-to-date operating software. This long-term agreement will expand upon that supplier relationship.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Samsung as it establishes Samsung as a key supplier for Residential HVAC and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative technologies across Carrier's Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration businesses.

"Samsung is very excited to join the Carrier Alliance program and looks forward to expanding our technology across Carrier's portfolio," said Wansoo Kim, Sr. Vice President, Compressor & Motor, Samsung Electronics.

