Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e smartphones debut on C Spire 4G LTE network today

For a limited time, consumers who switch to C Spire and pre-order the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e can receive a second device free. Existing customers also can receive up to $300 off with a qualifying trade in for one of the new devices.

Purchasers of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ also can qualify for a free set Galaxy Buds. The headphones support Qi wireless charging and are the ultimate cord-free earbuds for those who want a seamless experience on the go. Buds support up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming, up to five hours of calls and are valued at $129.99.

The product of 10 years of smartphone innovation, the Galaxy S10 is designed for those who want a premium mobile experience. For consumers looking for a supercharged device, the Galaxy S10+ takes every spec – from display, to camera, to performance – to the next level. The Galaxy 10e is built for those who want all the premium essentials in a compact package. Featuring the all-new Dynamic AMOLED display, next-generation camera, and intelligent performance, the latest Galaxy series devices offer consumers more choice and sets a new standard for the smartphone.

"Our unbeatable service, unmatched plans and fast, powerful wireless 4G LTE network are ideal for the latest innovative and advanced Galaxy series of smartphones," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire. "We're excited to add these amazing devices to our smartphone portfolio."

For more information on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com. To order or for pricing details on the new Galaxy S10 series devices, please visit www.cspire.com/gs10. To learn more or qualify for the limited time free headphones offer from Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com/us/promotions.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit is avail Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

