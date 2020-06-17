Samsung Provides One-Stop Foundry Design Environment with the Launch of ‘SAFE™ Cloud Design Platform’ Powered by Rescale

To give customers maximum convenience, SAFE™ CDP supports a very secure design condition that has been verified with cloud companies. In addition, customers can utilize various Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools offered by multiple vendors such as Ansys, Cadence, Mentor (a Siemens business) and Synopsys.

Gaonchips, one of Samsung Foundry's Design Solution Partners, has already tested the SAFE™ CDP on its 14nm automotive project using Cadence's Innovus Implementation System and has successfully reduced its design run-time by 30 percent, as compared to current on-premise execution times.

"We expect that our innovative design platform co-developed in partnership with Rescale will play a crucial role for the fabless industry as it evolves into efficient cloud-based design environments," said Jae-hong Park, executive vice president of Foundry Design Platform Development at Samsung Electronics. "We remain committed to our efforts to bolster the SAFE™ ecosystem and will continue to collaborate with our SAFE™ partners on developing innovative programs that will help deliver ease of use and greater design efficiency for customers."

As designs move to advanced nodes and as transistor scaling occurs at each node, chip designs become more complex and computing power required for these designs have increased significantly, resulting in greater overhead time and cost to customers.

By adopting CDP, customers can reduce the burden of building their own server infrastructure, while utilizing additional computing power flexibly required for chip design and verification. Furthermore, they can take full advantage of Samsung's diverse foundry ecosystem which includes EDA, intellectual property (IP), cloud, and design services offered by reputable partners.

"We are excited to be a partner of Samsung Foundry SAFE™ ecosystem," said Joris Poort, founder and CEO of Rescale. "We share a common vision of a global design cloud platform that efficiently supports a broad ecosystem of technologies and services for EDA customers worldwide."

To actively respond to the latest technology trends and lower the design barrier for developing competitive SoCs, Samsung launched the SAFETM program in early 2018 and held the first SAFETM Forum in the United States last year. More information on SAFETM can be found here .

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com .

About Rescale

Rescale is the leader in enterprise big compute in the cloud. Rescale's ScaleX® multi-cloud platform, built on the most powerful high-performance computing infrastructure, seamlessly matches software applications with the best architecture in the cloud to run complex data processing and simulations. Rescale partners with the largest cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, providing services enterprise in automotive, aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industry. For more information on Rescale, visit www.rescale.com.

