Samuel Adams Opens Newest Taproom in the Shadows of Namesake Statue at Boston's Faneuil Hall

The 14,000-square foot space includes three expansive bars across three unique floors and a rooftop patio. Serving as a home for experimental brews, the 4.25 barrel state-of-the-art BrauKon brewhouse from Germany has a 1,100 barrel brewing capacity with 12 serving tanks to fuel 20 taps, the majority of which will be taproom-exclusive offerings. Megan Parisi serves as the Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room head brewer, developing distinctive recipes and experiences like The Innovation Table where drinkers can taste alongside a brewer and share feedback.

After years of imagining a downtown Boston taproom, Samuel Adams first began making a dream a reality in 2017, completely reimagining the former Hillstone Restaurant space with the help of Bergmeyer and Gilbane Building Company. This landmark project demanded incredible coordination, care and attention to detail throughout to ensure the 15 million annual visitors to this historic district would be both minimally impacted by construction and welcoming of this new space.

The taproom will feature daily sandwich specials and an all day, everyday bar menu including light bites and sweet treats from area favorites like Boston Pretzel and Brewing The American Dream entrepreneurs Delectable Delights and Top Shelf Cookies. Drinkers can continue the Sam Adams experience at home with crowlers of beers on tap and specialty 4-packs.

The Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room is open seven days a week starting today, January 30, 2020. Grand Opening Weekend hours are in effect through Sunday, February 2 with regular hours of operation commencing on Monday, February 3.

Jim Koch, Samuel Adams Founder & Brewer, on the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom:

"We've been dreaming about a space like the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom for years. Ever since we opened our Boston Brewery Taproom in Jamaica Plain in 2017, drinkers have been asking us to open a location closer to the downtown area in Boston proper. Finally, the timing is just right. The Samuel Adams Boston Taproom is a place where craft beer lovers, Bostonians and visitors alike can saddle up with friends and enjoy classic and innovative Samuel Adams brews in an area steeped with revolutionary history, especially as it relates to our namesake."

Brian Perlow, Bergmeyer Assistant Principal, on the design:

"The tap room offers several distinct experiences which should encourage patrons to come back again and again to try something different than their last visit. You can sit along the front edge with views of the Sam Adams statue and Faneuil Hall, or in the beer hall at large community tables, or in the open air of the roof deck. Every space is designed with a brand-inspired palette and visibility to the brewing process surrounding you."

Mike O'Brien, Gilbane Vice President, on the build:

"We are honored to have worked with The Boston Beer Company on this great new addition to Boston's hospitality scene. This extensive undertaking was major accomplishment for our Interiors group. Their expertise working with the City and executing this complex scope is a tribute to this team's commitment and experience."



Grand Opening Weekend Hours

Thursday 1/30: 5pm – 9pm

– Friday 1/31: 12pm – 8pm

– Saturday 2/1: 12pm – 8pm

– Sunday 2/2: 12pm – 6pm

*The first 50 people in the door at 12pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive a free Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room gift including an opening certificate signed by Jim Koch.

Hours of Operation (starting 2/3)

Sunday – Wednesday: 11am – 10pm

– Thursday – Saturday: 11am – 11pm

About Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com.

Samuel Adams, Sam Adams and Samuel Adams Boston Lager are registered trademarks of The Boston Beer Company.



