Samuel M. Gaylord is recognized by Continental Who's Who

With over twenty three years of experience in the legal profession, Samuel M. Gaylord has established himself as a trusted name in the industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Samuel has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Workers Compensation, Social Security, and Disability Law. As founder and partner of his law firm, Samuel understands the sensitive nature of his client's legal matters and is revered for his outstanding rapport built with his clientele over the years.



Certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a workers' compensation law attorney and licensed to practice in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., throughout the course of his education and training, Samuel attained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Syracuse University. Thereafter, Samuel would earn his Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall School of Law.



In an effort to further advance his professional career, Samuel is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including currently serving as a barrister member of The American Inns of Court Foundation for workers compensation in New Jersey and is a member of New Jersey State, Mercer County, and American Bar Associations as well as the Association of American Justice and the Council on Safety and Health. President of the Mercer County Bar Association, Samuel is a member of the Ewing Democratic Club and a volunteer for several of the more recent political campaigns.



A distinguished scholar, Samuel has lectured and written on a variety of issues including workers' compensation, social security disability, and Medicare issues and is an accomplished trumpet player.



In recognition of his professional accolades, in 2002, Samuel was named Young Lawyer of the Year for Mercer County and in 2003 received the Young Lawyer of the Year Service to the Bar award from the New Jersey State Bar Association.



