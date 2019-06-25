Samuel Receives Supplier of the Year Award from KIRCHHOFF Automotive

BURLINGTON, ON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son and Co., Limited, a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, has been named Supplier of the Year by KIRCHHOFF Automotive's North American operations in the Raw Materials category. Samuel supplies KIRCHHOFF Automotive from its facilities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"Our Supplier of the Year Awards were established to recognize excellence and dedication from our global supply base," stated Sumit Dutta, Vice President of Procurement, KIRCHHOFF Automotive. "We would like to thank the Samuel team, who were recognized for their outstanding service and commitment to quality."

"We are delighted to receive this award," said Luis Ponte, Vice President, Automotive at Samuel. "Our long-standing relationship with KIRCHHOFF Automotive continues to grow, and this recognition demonstrates the value our North America-wide automotive capabilities can bring to customers."

A Tier 1, global supplier with facilities in 11 countries, KIRCHHOFF Automotive manufactures complex metal and hybrid body structures, including A pillar, B pillar, cross beams, cross members, crash management systems and bumper systems. KIRCHHOFF Automotive's Supplier of the Year Award is given to top performing suppliers that have met or exceeded its performance criteria, including quality, delivery and responsiveness. This is the first year Samuel has received this award.

Samuel's automotive division supplies leading North American automotive brands and all levels of the automotive supply chain. In the last four years, Samuel has made more than $100 million in capital investments dedicated to expanding its support and capabilities for this market. The Company operates nine dedicated automotive facilities throughout North America.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com .

