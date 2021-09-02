Samus Therapeutics Announces Publication of Study on Epichaperome Chemical Probes in Nature Communications

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Samus Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a privately held, Boston-based biopharmaceutical company developing epichaperome inhibitors to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and hematologic malignancies, today announced the publication of an open article in Nature Communications. The article highlights the role of epichaperome chemical probes in CNS diseases, including glioblastoma, and their therapeutic relevance with epichaperome inhibitors such as icapamespib (PU-AD), the Company's lead development candidate. The study was led by Gabriela Chiosis, PhD, Member of the Chemical Biology Program at the Sloan Kettering Institute at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The Company is currently initiating a Phase 1b study of PU-AD in recurrent malignant glioma at sites across the U.S., including Memorial Sloan Kettering and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The article titled, "Chemical tools for epichaperome-mediated interactome dysfunctions of the central nervous system," highlights that the survival of glial stem cells and tumor endothelial cells in glioblastoma is dependent on epichaperome formation, positioning epichaperome inhibition with PU-AD as a novel treatment approach.

Studies with human glioblastoma explants, primary and secondary neurospheres, and glial stem cells indicate that some glioblastomas express high levels of epichaperomes and treatment response to PU-AD directly correlates with epichaperome expression levels. The authors also introduce proprietary methods to detect and quantitate epichaperome levels in mouse xenograft brain tumors.

"Epichaperome formation is a disease mechanism," commented Barbara Wallner, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Samus Therapeutics. "Epichaperomes are essential for the maintenance and propagation of the pathologic cellular phenotype in glioblastoma and neurodegenerative diseases, our focus with the clinical development of PU-AD, which has demonstrated the blood brain barrier permeability necessary to treat these diseases."

"The findings in the Chiosis article that PU-AD treatment inhibits epichaperomes in xenograft mouse models and in ex vivo studies with patients' tumor explants resistant to temozolomide and bevacizumab indicates that PU-AD could have a clinical role in treating the devastating disease more generally referred to as glioblastoma," added Dr. Wallner.

Disclosures: Dr. Chiosis has intellectual property and financial interests related to Samus Therapeutics. Memorial Sloan Kettering has intellectual property rights and associated interests by virtue of licensing agreements between Memorial Sloan Kettering and Samus Therapeutics.

About Samus Therapeutics

Samus Therapeutics is a privately held Boston-based biopharmaceutical company developing orally administered icapamespib (PU-AD, PU-HZ151) and zelavespib (PU-H71) that target the epichaperome, also termed the stress chaperome, to address the breakdown of regulatory pathways that normally prevent aggregation and accumulation of disease associated aberrant proteins in CNS diseases and oncogenic protein signaling pathways in cancer.

