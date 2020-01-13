San Angelo's First Outpatient Cath Lab to Open

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Angelo is getting its first outpatient catheterization lab, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the art care to the area.

Dr. Milton Leon, a local Interventional Cardiologist, teamed up with Austin, Texas based Arise Vascular to open the San Angelo Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. Dr. Leon's facility will be located adjacent to his existing medical office at 3180 Executive Drive, Suite #102, San Angelo, TX 76904 and will focus on the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as P.A.D.

P.A.D. is a condition whereby the arteries in the legs become blocked and blood cannot flow properly into the legs and feet. One in 20 Americans over the age of 50 have P.A.D. People who smoke, who have smoked in the past, who have diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of P.A.D. or aneurysm of the aorta, kidney disease or high blood pressure are all at increased risk of developing P.A.D. People oftentimes have no symptoms, but most people with PAD will complain of weak, heavy or painful legs or have wounds at their legs which have not healed despite appropriate local wound care treatments. Left untreated, P.A.D. can lead to amputation.

The San Angelo Cardiovascular Center of Excellence specializes in treatments and interventions to restore the blood flow to legs and feet. The center provides these treatments in an outpatient environment, meaning most patients go home in just a few hours. An additional benefit: when compared to a hospital, patients often pay significantly less money to have their procedure performed at an outpatient cath lab.

"By specializing exclusively in cardiovascular care, we are able to deliver high-quality, minimally invasive treatments for patients with P.A.D. and get patients home the same day," said Dr. Leon.

"Arise Vascular believes that being physician-led means greater success for physicians and patients. We are experts in the outpatient cardiovascular industry with a purposefully designed organization dedicated to quality control at every step," said Jared Leger, CEO of Arise Vascular.

Arise Vascular currently owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, with plans to expand into other states.

