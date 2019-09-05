San Antonio Homeowners Can Now Get a Cash Offer from RedfinNow

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced that homeowners in the San Antonio metro area can now get a cash offer for their home from RedfinNow, a convenient and fast way to sell a home. By selling to RedfinNow, homeowners get the certainty of an all-cash offer direct from Redfin, the flexibility to pick their move-out date, and the convenience of selling without any prep work, private showings or open houses. For homes that qualify, owners have been able to get an offer in 48 hours or less and complete a sale in as few as seven days.

"RedfinNow makes home-selling simple so you can focus on what's next in your life. Skip the repairs, showings, and uncertainty of a traditional home sale and move on your timeline," said Kari Ledgerwood, the Austin and San Antonio market manager for RedfinNow. Sellers love the convenience and certainty of an instant offer, and the service is especially popular with move-up buyers who are able to use the cash from their first home to buy their next."

RedfinNow is also available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Inland Empire and Orange County. The company plans to expand to additional markets this year. RedfinNow charges a service fee of 7 percent of the sale price and complements Redfin's full-service listing product for sellers who want to put their home on the open market with a local Redfin agent. For full service, Redfin charges sellers in San Antonio a listing fee of 1.5 percent. Combined with the 3 percent that sellers typically pay for the buyer's agent commission, sellers who list with a Redfin agent often pay 4.5 percent in total commission fees.

"Consumers want choices, and with Redfin, sellers can assess all their options and choose the service that best meets their needs," said Adam Wiener, Redfin's chief growth officer. "For homeowners who want to put the most money in their pocket from selling their home, Redfin's full-service, low-fee listing product fits the bill. To avoid the time and stress of selling a home, RedfinNow is the option many homeowners are looking for."

In San Antonio today, people can sell homes to RedfinNow, buy and sell homes with full-service Redfin agents, and get home loans with Redfin Mortgage.

To learn more about RedfinNow and to request an offer for your home, visit www.redfin.com/now.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate, the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 90 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has helped customers buy or sell homes worth more than $85 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

