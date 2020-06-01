San Antonio Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Linda T. Farr Becomes 2020-2021 President Of Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics

CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered dietitian nutritionist Linda T. Farr began her one-year term on June 1 as the 2020-2021 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Farr, the Academy's 95th President, is the owner of Nutrition Associates of San Antonio (doing business as Nutritious Table), which she founded in 1995. As an entrepreneur and certified specialist in obesity and weight management, Farr provides personalized medical nutrition therapy to teens and adults. Farr also serves as a source for media interviews and participates in public speaking engagements.

"The global coronavirus pandemic has overtaken our world and our lives in unfathomable ways, and we are all experiencing it in our own unique manner," Farr said.

"Those of us in the nutrition and dietetics profession are continuing to do as we always have: Make an impact on global health and well-being. I am proud to represent Academy members who show inspirational strength in the face of challenges, leadership, unselfish acts of bravery, cohesive teamwork and the ability to innovate and adapt," Farr said.

"The Academy has a solid, science-based foundation and core strengths to improve the future of our profession and the health and quality of life of our clients and consumers. I look forward to working with the dedicated members of the Academy's 2020-2021 Board of Directors to strengthen this foundation, through enhanced efforts focusing on research, communication and professional development," Farr said.

A former clinical dietitian and hospital foodservice director, Farr has more than 35 years of experience in medical, surgical, mental health, physical rehabilitation and private practice settings. She is a Medicare and insurance provider and a preceptor for several dietetic internships, focusing on reimbursement and business practices.

She was named a 2005 San Antonio Healthcare Hero by the San Antonio Business Journal. Farr was appointed to the San Antonio Mayor's Fitness Council and was a volunteer for the city's Por Vida! healthy restaurant initiative.

Farr was instrumental in developing nutrition guidelines for diabetes-friendly restaurant choices and healthful vending criteria that were praised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' House of Delegates, Farr served on the House Leadership Team and as a two-term Texas delegate. She was Speaker of the House of Delegates in 2016-2017. Farr is a Fellow of the Academy and has served on the Lifelong Learning, Diversity, Quality Management, Finance and Audit, Legislative and Public Policy and Evidence-Based Practice committees.

Farr is a founding member of the Weight Management dietetic practice group and is a member of several other dietetic practice groups and member interest groups. She served as the Academy's President-elect in 2019-2020.

Farr is a past president of the Academy's Texas, San Antonio and Dallas affiliates and was the Texas Academy's 2011 Distinguished Dietitian of the Year.

Farr is a graduate of Iowa State University and interned at the University of Iowa.

