San Diego Attorney Craig McClellan Named to 2020 Lawdragon Plaintiff Consumer 500

Craig McClellan is no stranger to national recognition. The San Diego-based attorney is regarded among the nation's most accomplished civil litigators, having secured more than 135 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each for clients with complex personal injury and business litigation matters.

His latest achievement: Being named to the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in America.

A Guide to The Country's Most Respected Advocates

During these difficult times, Americans have become acutely aware of the value advocacy and unwavering support can offer. It's why Lawdragon's annual guide to the nation's top Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers is all the more poignant; every lawyer named to the list has devoted their practice to representing those in need.

As one of the most successful civil trial lawyers in Southern California, Craig McClellan earns another year of recognition from Lawdragon, a trusted legal publication that curates its yearly guides using a rigorous selection process. From nominations and peer review to independent research and evaluation, Lawdragon carefully vets the nation's best and brightest legal advocates so victims, families, and others facing difficult times have a resource they can rely on.

Given Lawdragon's stringent criteria, McClellan's selection speaks volumes about his record of success, as well as the glowing reputation he's earned among the professional colleagues, clients, and communities he's helped.

A Career Fighting for Consumers

As the first and only personal injury attorney in San Diego admitted to the invite-only Inner Circle of Advocates – a premier group of the top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys in the nation – Craig McClellan has established himself as a proven litigator passionate about serving the wronged and injuriously harmed.

Over the course of more than 30 years, McClellan has recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for his clients against some of the largest corporations in the country. That includes noteworthy results in cases where consumers have been harmed by commercial trucking and transportation companies, public entities, and defective products and auto parts. A wrongful death case McClellan litigated against Ford Motor Co. over defective seat belts was the impetus to passing legislation that protects all consumers in California against the dangers of lap-only seat belts.

In addition to his Lawdragon 500 selection, McClellan has earned recognition from many other professional organizations – including 14 consecutive years of inclusion in Southern California Super Lawyers, selection to The Best Lawyers in America® year after year, and Best Lawyers® Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury and Product Liability.

As Founder of The McClellan Law Firm, McClellan leads a team of trial attorneys in handling a small caseload of high-stakes claims, many of which are referred to the firm from fellow attorneys in need of proven insight. You can find more information about Craig McClellan and his practice at www.mcclellanlaw.com.

