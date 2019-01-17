San Diego Club Barona Member Wins $703,783 Jackpot Playing "Johnny Cash Ring of Fire" Slot Machine

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A $5 dollar bet turned into a $703,783 jackpot this weekend for one lucky San Diego resident.

Longtime Club Barona member Tara L. was playing the "Johnny Cash Ring of Fire" slot machine when she hit the big jackpot.

"Barona is the 'Point Multiplier Capital of the World®' and we love it when players win and especially when they hit big jackpots like this one," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Barona's slots are the loosest in San Diego so our players play longer and have more chances to win jackpots like Tara just did."

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

(619) 236-8397 (619) 933-5013

mixitup@prchemistry.com kspeer@vcat.com

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.barona.com

