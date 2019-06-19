San Diego Luxury Brokerage Willis Allen Real Estate Launches New Tech Stack

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willis Allen Real Estate, a leading luxury brokerage in the greater San Diego area, announced that they are launching a new tech stack for agents, "WAREhouse". The new platform will be launched in phases, with the first phase released to agents on June 17, 2019.

"We've been fortunate to have excellent relationships with some of the biggest platform vendors in our space over the years," says Willis Allen Real Estate CEO Andrew Nelson. "However, it's clear that the landscape is changing. We set out to accomplish two paramount goals: to take full control of our own data and arm our agents with the best tools out there."

The launch is part of a dynamic strategy to provide Willis Allen's 150-plus agents with technology to increase their productivity. The integrated bundling of these market leading applications will allow agents to have improved access to data to market properties and to provide the highest level of service to home buyers and sellers.

The ability to switch between vendors, as needed, was a focal point in the launch of WAREhouse. "If any of our partner vendors are acquired by a competitor, we need to be able to pivot quickly and easily," he says.

Through WAREhouse, Willis Allen will partner with the following vendors:

Tribus: CRM and intranet

ActivePipe: intelligent e-mail marketing

Buyside: reverse prospecting and AVM

Imprev: automated property marketing

All of these applications are integrated and available to agents via single sign-on (SSO).

The WAREhouse platform will empower agents to quickly adapt to constant changes in their markets to better serve those interested in buying or selling a home.

Willis Allen places number 12 in market share in the San Diego market. In overall housing sales volume, they place number seven. They are placed fifth in properties over $2 million and third in properties over $5 million.

The entire WAREhouse platform will be available by the end of summer 2019.

About Willis Allen Real Estate

Established in 1914, Willis Allen Real Estate is the largest and most respected independent real estate firm in San Diego. As a locally-owned company, we can offer our clients the highest level of service through our attractive and modern marketing programs, our partnerships with Christie's International Real Estate and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and our experienced brokers. To learn more, visit https://www.willisallen.com/.

