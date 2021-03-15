San Diego Mission Bay Resort Welcomes Families Back with 50% off Best Available Rates

"The past year has brought challenges for countless families as jobs, schools and overall family lifestyles were deeply impacted, and it is our pleasure to be able to provide a safe and relaxing respite for those looking to reconnect with their loved ones and reemerge into the world," said Douglas Rucker, general manager of San Diego Mission Bay Resort. "Through our Stay Safe, Start Living initiative, we can provide our guests with the safe, luxury experiences that have proven to boost mental and physical wellbeing."

San Diego Mission Bay Resort, located on the waterfront of San Diego's iconic Mission Bay Park, is the ideal place for guests seeking to explore the region's vibrant culture and nearby attractions, as well as its "barefoot chic" beach lifestyle. The expansive 18-acre, 357-room property makes the perfect destination to safely reconvene with loved ones.

The complete list of the resort's safety measures can be found here: Stay Safe, Start Living.

About San Diego Mission Bay Resort

San Diego Mission Bay Resort is a luxurious, full-service resort situated among lush gardens, only steps from the beach on scenic Mission Bay. The resort offers 357 guestrooms and suites, waterfront dining incorporating California coastal cuisine, a poolside lounge, and grill, a fully equipped fitness center, and a luxurious full-service spa. Located on the waterfront of Mission Bay Park, the largest aquatic preserve in the United States, San Diego Mission Bay is at the center of San Diego's vibrant melting pot and within easy reach of all the top attractions and cultural richness the area offers. San Diego Mission Bay Resort offers a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pool area, five tennis courts, spa and fitness center, gift shop, restaurant, and poolside grill. Additionally, the Mediterranean-style hotel provides over 16,000-square-feet of interior meeting and function space and 9,600-square-feet of outdoor meeting space. For more information visit www.missionbayresort.com or follow us on social media.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences. For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

About Pebblebrook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 54 hotels, totaling approximately 13,400 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

