San Diego Residents: Save Time & Order Your Favorite Wienerschnitzel Foods Online At Wienerschnitzel.com

"Wienerschnitzel is always looking for better ways to serve our customers and improve their overall experience with us," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "We're happy to explore a new channel that gives us an opportunity to better serve them and their needs."

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

