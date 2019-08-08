San Diego Restaurant Week Returns for Another 8 Days of Fine Dining with New Exclusive Features to Create Restaurant Week Your Way!

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The coveted San Diego Restaurant Week returns for its 15th scrumptious year on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 through Sunday, September 29th, 2019 for an edible extravaganza to celebrate the end of the summer season! For 8 delicious days only, over 180 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50, or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. This foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. Find out why San Diego Restaurant Week is the time to dine with over 150,000 fellow diners and introduce yourself to the best California-based cuisine!

ALL NEW in September 2019 is the "Restaurant Week Your Way" feature with the same great price points but with more flexibility! Create your perfect palate with personalized menu options from your favorite participating San Diego eateries! Choose between your combinations of Entrée, Appetizer, Drink, and Dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience. You now have the freedom to create your perfect menu selections at the best restaurants– all at exclusive discounted prices! This means you can taste more, save more, and enjoy more of San Diego with both new restaurants and old favorites.

Gather your food connoisseur crew, prepare your appetites, and embark on an unforgettable edible journey that is sure to keep you satisfied for a lifetime! Don't just eat and drink like any other week—indulge until your heart's content, laugh, and share! Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.

