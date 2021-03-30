San Francisco-Based Designer Launches Eponymous Luxury Jewelry Line, Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry collections are timeless, but playful designs that signify love and warmth. Most pieces are available in yellow, white and rose gold. All Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry is comprised of ethically sourced gems and metals. The collections include:

Champagne Bubbles — Characterized by diamonds imagined as effervescent groups of rising bubbles and elegantly surrounded by gold, the collection includes a necklace, pendant necklace and hoop and pin drop earrings.



— Characterized by diamonds imagined as effervescent groups of rising bubbles and elegantly surrounded by gold, the collection includes a necklace, pendant necklace and hoop and pin drop earrings. Megawatt — The collection showcases unique marquis diamonds patterned and paired with nestled diamonds for unparalleled sparkles in a circle pendant, V necklace, ring, tennis bracelet and stud earrings.



— The collection showcases unique marquis diamonds patterned and paired with nestled diamonds for unparalleled sparkles in a circle pendant, V necklace, ring, tennis bracelet and stud earrings. Defining Lines — Strong, clean, high-polish lines alternate with distinctive texture, for an elevated daily collection that includes a pendant necklace, stud earrings and a ring with or without diamonds.

In addition to her collections, Flynn has defined a three-step process that allows her to understand clients' desires and create bespoke designs that represent their individuality. Her process includes personal consultation, customized design and final production of personal pieces.

"Whether designing custom jewelry, reimagining heirloom pieces or bringing to life designs in my core collections, my work is inspired by an ethos of celebrating the moments and milestones that are both mundane and unconventional, rather than prescribed by an arbitrary life playbook," said Flynn. "I believe everyone's story should be celebrated, every day."

Flynn learned to make jewelry in her 20s with her artistic mother. Her first meaningful project was handcrafting earrings for her bridesmaids, which is when her dream to start her own jewelry line was firmly planted. A couple decades and corporate jobs later, Flynn left her successful career in investment banking to live out her personal and business mantra of "always start with yes," by creating her line of everyday luxury pieces. Flynn makes decisions with her heart first and has always prioritized experiences and passions over paths of preconceived hallmarks. She intends for her pieces to carry that spirit, marking the passage of time and celebrating personal moments for her collectors in a way that only their own lives can.

