San Francisco Chronicle Names Restoration Management Company A Winner of The Bay Area Top Workplaces For 3rd Consecutive Year

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company (RMC) has been named to the Top Workplaces 2022 by The San Francisco Chronicle. The list of nominees is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which is administered through employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

RMC has been a Top Workplace in the Bay Area for 3 years running RMC's recent annual conference took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and focused on the Power of Unity

"We're not changing the dream, we're changing the process." said Jon Takata, Restoration Management Company President. Jon's vision of success for the company continues to grow around the team culture that has been developed at RMC. "We don't want to be the biggest, we want to be the best both as a service provider and employer. This award shows that it's working."

RMC strives to serve their clients with compassion and support. RMC's clients are often in stressful situations when our services are needed. So, responding with hope and compassion is critical. Every RMC employee takes the pledge to treat each other with respect. "We do these things because we are people who care." says Vice President of Human Resources and Safety, Bernadette Calvo.

RMC's growth has gone far beyond the Bay Area over the last few years - spanning all of California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and across the country with a fleet of Catastrophe Response teams. RMC's impressive growth continues with the recent opening of RMC's newest location in the Las Vegas, Nevada region. As an essential business, RMC hasn't skipped a beat during the COVID crisis; but has made thoughtful adjustments to service clients while maintaining a safe environment for employees.

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. With their headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 11 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as locations in Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Las Vegas and the Denver-metro areas. When emergency services are required, RMC delivers high-quality and rapid property restoration. We stand ready with our highly trained, experienced, and customer-focused restoration technicians.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together. Energage™ is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

