San Francisco Design Week 2019 Launches June 20-28
Jun 04, 2019, 13:48 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAN FRANCISCO DESIGN WEEK (SFDW) from June 20-28 kicks off at the Design Hub (Pier 27), celebrating the theme CommUNITY, featuring talks, installations, and exhibitions, followed by a week-long series of events hosted across the city.
THE HUB HIGHLIGHTS (June 20-21):
Themed "Where Innovation Meets Social Responsibility," SFDW Design Awards celebrates exemplary work in all fields of design. Eighteen winning projects are selected by a distinguished jury.
--CommUNITY Exhibition & Silent Auction: Over 100 acclaimed international designers celebrate the CommUNITY theme by showcasing exclusive original artworks, benefitting SFDW, a collaboration with MUCHO.
--"Shore" Art Installation: by Swiss Designer Adrien Rovero will unveil 120 "Dolos" modules that are playful two-sided seats to create a community gathering space. The artist partnered with PCH and SFDW.
CITY VENUES (June 21-28) INCLUDE:
--"Dynamic Minds" Series
Leading design blogger Diane Dorrans Saeks, leads a rare opportunity to tour top architecture and design studios, including Stanley Saitowitz, Jonathan Browning and The Wiseman Group - as well as: Aidlin Darling's Modernism Gallery. In addition: "The World of Ken Fulk," a rare visit to Fulk's new St. Joseph's Arts Society, a former historic church and Carpenter's Workshop.
--"How to Speak Machine" by John Maeda:
Acclaimed designer John Maeda explores new thoughts on how to demystify the nature of computation, including the 2019 Design In Tech Report.
--"Gere Kavanaugh and her Colorful Community":
A conversation and book signing with design legend Gere Kavanaugh, who epitomized the craft vibe of the '60s and '70s California design scene.
--"Designing with Machine Learning": This Stanford d.school explores the intersection of machine learning and design. An essential workshop if you are "not a tech person."
--"Design is… (Audible)":
Hosted by Google, local sound designers discuss sound design and the challenges of designing for UX and entertainment products.
--"Bots are coming: Designing with AI":
When will computers be making design decisions? A panel comprising leaders in data/analytics, AI, and strategic design, including Facebook, Google, Intuit, Levi's, Lyft & Slalom, examines the future impact of customer research and design thinking/tools. Hosted by Slalom.
--"Scent Design for Creatives and Innovators":
Learn the science and art of fragrance construction from award-winning perfumer Danielle Sergent of COGNOSCENTI. Participants create their own personal blend.
About San Francisco Design Week:
