San Francisco Design Week 2019 Launches June 20-28

Themed "Where Innovation Meets Social Responsibility," SFDW Design Awards celebrates exemplary work in all fields of design. Eighteen winning projects are selected by a distinguished jury.

--CommUNITY Exhibition & Silent Auction: Over 100 acclaimed international designers celebrate the CommUNITY theme by showcasing exclusive original artworks, benefitting SFDW, a collaboration with MUCHO .



--"Shore" Art Installation: by Swiss Designer Adrien Rovero will unveil 120 "Dolos" modules that are playful two-sided seats to create a community gathering space. The artist partnered with PCH and SFDW.

CITY VENUES (June 21-28) INCLUDE:

--"Dynamic Minds" Series

Leading design blogger Diane Dorrans Saeks, leads a rare opportunity to tour top architecture and design studios, including Stanley Saitowitz, Jonathan Browning and The Wiseman Group - as well as: Aidlin Darling's Modernism Gallery. In addition: " The World of Ken Fulk ," a rare visit to Fulk's new St. Joseph's Arts Society, a former historic church and Carpenter's Workshop.

--"How to Speak Machine " by John Maeda:

Acclaimed designer John Maeda explores new thoughts on how to demystify the nature of computation, including the 2019 Design In Tech Report.



--"Gere Kavanaugh and her Colorful Community":

A conversation and book signing with design legend Gere Kavanaugh, who epitomized the craft vibe of the '60s and '70s California design scene.

--" Designing with Machine Learning" : This Stanford d.school explores the intersection of machine learning and design. An essential workshop if you are "not a tech person."



--"Design is… (Audible)":

Hosted by Google, local sound designers discuss sound design and the challenges of designing for UX and entertainment products.



--"Bots are coming: Designing with AI":

When will computers be making design decisions? A panel comprising leaders in data/analytics, AI, and strategic design, including Facebook, Google, Intuit, Levi's, Lyft & Slalom, examines the future impact of customer research and design thinking/tools. Hosted by Slalom.

--"Scent Design for Creatives and Innovators":

Learn the science and art of fragrance construction from award-winning perfumer Danielle Sergent of COGNOSCENTI. Participants create their own personal blend.

About San Francisco Design Week:

