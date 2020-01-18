San Francisco Opens The First Housing Program For Transgender & Gender Nonconforming Adults

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday, the coalition and Mayor Breed will cut the ribbon for Trans Home SF on Washington Street, San Francisco's first home for trans adults.

Trans Home SF on Washington Street is a transitional housing program that will provide much needed shelter and wrap around services to up to thirteen transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) individuals annually. The home falls under San Francisco's new Our Trans Home program that will support hundreds of low income TGNC community members find or keep their housing through rental subsidies, housing navigation, and case management.

"Every day our trans community struggles to find affordable and inclusive housing. Despite Trumps ongoing attacks San Francisco continues to have some of the strongest non-discrimination protections, although our ongoing housing crisis continues to impact our diverse community," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "With one out of every two transgender San Franciscan having experienced homelessness, we knew we had to take bold steps to fix these inequities. I am honored to join the coalition to launch this first of it's kind program because everyone deserves a safe place to call home."

"We are grateful for Mayor London Breed's ongoing support and the groundswell of community support for Our Trans Home SF. San Francisco will invest over $2.3 Million to support trans housing and rental subsidies for our community," said Clair Farley, Director Of the Office of Transgender Initiatives and Senior Advisor to Mayo Breed. "This vital program will save lives and provide safe shelter as our community continues to face attacks from Washington and ongoing rollbacks of Obama era LGBTQ protections. We can make real progress to help end trans homelessness in our City."

The coalition partners includes St. James Infirmary. Larkin Street Youth Services, Transgender Advisory Committee SF, Our Trans Home SF, TAJA's Coalition, El/La para TransLatinas, TGI Justice Project, Trans Thrive, API Equality, Lyon Martin, Trans Health Consulting, Open House, SF LGBT Center, CUAV, SFAF, PRC, San Francisco Community Health Center and Transgender Law Center.

"We are honored to be the leader in the Our Trans Home SF initiative partnering with Mayor Breed and the community to address the housing crisis that is having a devastating impact on trans people of color across the Bay Area," said Toni Newman, Executive Director of St. James Infirmary and administrator of the new initiative. "As a Black trans-led nonprofit, we are hitting the ground running to provide housing to our community members who need it the most and will continue to lead the country in developing solutions for and by our community."

"We have no time to waste if we are going to address the root issues that are keeping our community in poverty and on the streets," said the members of the Our Trans Home Coalition. "We thank Mayor Breed and the Office of Transgender Initiatives for their support in resourcing our community so we flourish and thrive."

St. James Infirmary is also hosting an orientation to the Trans Home SF Rental Support Program, where providers and trans and gender nonconforming community members can learn about the program and enroll into the program on site.

The Trans Home SF Orientation takes place at Noon on Wednesday, January 29, in the Koret Auditorium of the San Francisco Main Public Library. Located on 101 Larkin Street.

Check out http://www.ourtranshomesf.org and http://www.stjamesinfirmary.org

Media Contact:

Maceo Persson

San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives

(415) 671-3073

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12806523

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE San Francisco Office Of Transgender Initiatives