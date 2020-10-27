San Francisco Public Relations Firm Singer Associates Named to Forbes Best PR Agencies in America

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer Associates Public Relations in San Francisco, a public relations and public affairs firm specializing in corporate communications, was selected by Forbes Magazine as one of the nation's top PR agencies for 2021, the magazine announced today.

The Forbes list was compiled using independent market research with statistics platform Statista. The ranking was based on the number of nominations and recommendations each PR agency received from the survey participants. Agencies that received the most combined nominations and recommendations score made it onto the Forbes list.

This is the inaugural year Forbes created the rankings with partner Statista. There were more than 7,000 PR agencies for participants to recommend, with only 200 being named to the list.

"We are honored to be considered among the very best public relations agencies in America," said Sam Singer, founder of the 22 person firm with offices in San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley. "This recognition honors our agency's hard work for wonderful clients in California and throughout the United States."

About Singer Associates

Singer Associates is consistently ranked among the nation's top strategic public relations firms in the San Francisco Bay Area and California.

The public relations agency specializes in providing public information outreach and media communications to corporations, government agencies, trade associations, and prominent individuals.

Singer Associates is widely recognized for creating winning strategies and communications for clients in litigation, energy, finance, mergers and acquisitions, real estate entitlement/development, environmental issues, regulatory affairs, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, major infrastructure developments, labor, and other critical issues.

Major clients include Chevron, California Hotel and Lodging Association, Stanford, the Save Mart Companies, Webcor, Bohannon Companies, Jay Paul Company, Tetra Tech EC, San Francisco NAACP, Catholic Charities, Anchor Brewing, Wood Partners, and others.

For any inquiries call 415-227-9700 or visit https://singersf.com/.

Contact: Sam Singer or Adam Alberti

Phone: 415.336.3939

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Singer Associates

Related Links

https://singersf.com

