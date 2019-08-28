San Francisco/Bay Area Executives are Recognizing the Importance of Their Administrative Teams, Thanks to the 'Academy Awards for Admins'
The Admin Awards Nominations Deadline for the San Francisco Bay Area is August 30th
Aug 28, 2019, 11:12 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee recognition and retention are more than buzzwords for thousands of companies nationwide thanks to the Admin Awards®.
Founded in 2012, by Sunny Nunan, the daughter of an Executive Secretary, the Admin Awards is the first and only program in the nation that publicly celebrates the invaluable contributions of Administrative Professionals.
"We've been thrilled with the response we've gotten from companies throughout the country," says CEO and Founder, Sunny Nunan. "Many of the executives we talk to are grateful to have a fun and inspirational venue to publicly recognize the contributions of their support teams; and I enjoy seeing the company executives and managers get just as excited as their admins when they become a nominee, finalist, and/or win one of our nine awards at the Awards Gala."
Among the award categories is the program's most prestigious honor: The Colleen Barrett Award for Administrative Excellence.
The Award celebrates high-performing Administrative Professionals with the same spirit and proficiency of Colleen Barrett, Secretary to Southwest Airline's legendary Founder, Herb Kelleher, who over the course of her five-decade career at Southwest, rose to President of the award-winning airline, bringing the organization to extraordinary new heights.
Strong candidates should demonstrate these qualities:
- High proficiency
- Core values that reflect those of their organization
- Commitment to their organization's cause or purpose
- Dedication to legendary customer service, both internally and externally
- The heart of employee advocacy
The program is entering its third year in the San Francisco Bay Area and organizations located north of the Dumbarton Bridge are encouraged to participate. (The Silicon Valley event is held in the spring.)
The Awards Dinner Gala be held October 25th at the Westin St Francis Union Square.
All San Francisco Bay Area nominations must be submitted by Friday, August 30th.
To nominate or to find out more about the program visit the Admin Awards website: www.adminawards.com
About the Admin Awards
The Admin Awards® is the first and only public recognition program of its kind in the nation that focuses specifically on recognizing and rewarding the achievements, dedication and importance of Administrative Professionals. Headquartered in Dallas Texas, their awards programs are currently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Boston, Denver, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago.
Contact:
Suzi Worley
972-498-1755
220723@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Admin Awards
Share this article