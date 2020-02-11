San Francisco's One Steuart Lane Launches Sales For Ultra-Luxury Collection Of Waterfront Residences

Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), One Steuart Lane will feature residences ranging from 839 to 3,000 square feet in size with penthouse residences up to 6,200 square feet. A limited collection of 12 premier terrace residences will also be offered with expansive 40-foot private wraparound terraces, presenting a sprawling indoor/outdoor high-rise living experience not currently available in San Francisco. One Steuart Lane's 120 residences will boast floor-to-ceiling glass windows with select units offering uninterrupted waterfront views of the Bay Bridge and its captivating Bay Lights art installation, as well as nearby Treasure Island and Ferry Building.

"As San Francisco continues its rise as the central hub of American innovation, opportunities to own along the city's historic waterfront have been virtually non-existent," said Paul Zeger, Partner at Polaris Pacific, the sales and marketing firm for One Steuart Lane. "We are excited to officially launch One Steuart Lane, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the city's most desired skyline your own. With stunning interiors and unrivaled architecture, this collection of residences reaches the pinnacle of San Francisco's luxury high-rise living."

As envisoned by the legendary minds at SOM, each residence will feature natural, high-quality materials and captivating color tones inspired by San Francisco's palette. All residences will include custom Dada kitchens by Molteni Group, showcasing a standout white marble island with white oak cabinetry complemented with marble kitchen counters and backsplash and white matte lacquer cabinetry. Gaggenau and Miele appliances and platinum matte Dornbracht fixtures will suit the immaculate white oak flooring. Ultramodern, free-standing marble tubs and sleek Dornbracht platinum matte fixtures extend into the bathrooms complete with Dada custom cabinetry by The Molteni Group.

Furnishings, décor and styling by LIAIGRE will extend beyond the One Steuart Lane Sales Gallery into two model residences, evoking the highest sense of luxury in West Coast living. Sophisticated, rich dark wood furniture and a soothing color scheme will be featured in the model residences to mirror the building's transfixing vistas of waterfront and sky. Elegant lines and modern forms will be expressed through the finest resources, including lacquer and bronze patina finishes and luxurious saddle-stitched leathers paired with translucent silk and linen fabrics.

Future residents will enjoy an expansive collection of amenities, services, and contemporary public spaces adorned with luxe materials and select LIAIGRE pieces, meticulously curated by Rottet Studio. Future owners will enter through a thoughtfully designed lobby with soaring ceiling heights, a stunning fireplace and LIAIGRE furnishings. A flexible and functional residents' lounge will be located on the second floor, adjacent to a gourmet kitchen and dining room complete with a lush Terrace Garden, barbeques and breathtaking views of the Bay Bridge. Dining and outdoor gathering spaces will be available to enjoy each day of the year, along with first-class valet services and staffed lobby with 24-hour concierge services.

Unique to One Steuart Lane, the Spa Suite at One Steuart Lane offers an Effegibi sauna and steam room, an outdoor hot spa, and a state-of-the-art vertical shower system with massage jets and optional aromatherapy. Encompassing both the indoors and the open air, the Fitness Studio features state-of-the-art training equipment and a flexible outdoor wellness space. An approximately 4,500-square-foot retail space will also be offered.

Located above the San Francisco Bay, One Steuart Lane sits at the epicenter of the city's art and culture scene, minutes from SFMOMA or Pier 24 Photography, all within the burgeoning South of Market district. Beyond the prime waterfront destination, One Steuart Lane's location is within walking distance to trendy restaurants including Angler and The Slanted Door, retail and entertainment, and Salesforce's newly opened 5.4-acre rooftop park. Conveniently located near a wide network of transit options, future owners will have easy access to the new Salesforce Transit Center, the historic Ferry Building, BART, and the I-80 East Freeway.

Polaris Pacific, leading real estate sales and marketing group, will be launching sales for One Steuart Lane. To schedule a visit to the One Steuart Lane Sales Gallery located at One Market Plaza, 75 Spear Street, San Francisco, CA 94105, please visit www.onesteuartlane.com or call 415-904-2540.

Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

SRE Group Ltd.

Founded in 1993, SRE Group Ltd. was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. (Stock code: 01207.HK) in 1999 and became a member enterprise of CMIG Jiaye under the China Minsheng Investment Group in 2015. After more than 20 years of development and growth, SRE Group Ltd. has successfully made footprints with a number of high-end residential and mixed-use projects in more than 20 major cities including London, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai. In accordance with the concept of "Finance + Industry + Real Estate" integration, and to accelerate the enterprise transformation progress, SRE Group Ltd. implements a dual driven strategy of real estate investment and development to gradually build three core businesses: financial city complex development, characteristic town development, as well as asset mergers and acquisitions.

SOM

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) is one of the leading architecture, interior design, engineering, and urban planning firms in the world. Since its founding more than 80 years ago, SOM has earned a reputation for design excellence with a portfolio that includes some of the most important architectural accomplishments of the 20th and 21st centuries and has been a leader in the research and development of specialized technologies, new processes and innovative ideas, many of which have had a palpable and lasting impact on the design profession and the physical environment.

Rottet Studio

Rottet Studio is an international architecture and design firm with an extensive portfolio of residential, corporate, and hospitality projects for the world's leading companies and brands.

Polaris Pacific

Polaris Pacific is the leading real estate sales and marketing group for today's high-density residential communities. Drawing on a 30-year legacy of success in the Western United States, Polaris Pacific specializes in new development, leveraging the latest tools, and technology to create a clear path forward. Long-term client relationships with industry leaders provide the company's platform for innovation, establishing Polaris Pacific as the irrefutable expert in major urban markets. For more information, please visit www.polarispacific.com.

LIAIGRE

The Liaigre creation is guided by an absolute quest for visible and sensitive perfection. Liaigre is a house of creation whose value proposition lies in simplicity, quality, balance and beauty. We have been designing and creating spaces and furnishings for 35 years. Synonymous with French taste and style without ostentation based on exceptional expertise and furnishing design, Liaigre's reputation is forged by prestigious masters of craft and art.

