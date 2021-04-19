San Francisco's West Soma Neighborhood Will See HQ, A Newly Constructed, Class-A Apartment Community, Open For Leasing This Spring

An aesthetically appealing apartment building, HQ brings visual vibrancy into the neighborhood. Floor plans include studio, one-, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom plus den options – ranging from 357 to 1,188 square feet with high-style interiors featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and top of the line appliances. Roof deck landscaping invites residents to relax in a private, lush environment while taking in the city skyline.

"Our extensive urban amenities have the building feeling like a 'base camp' for residents. These include bicycle parking, onsite car sharing and a Hello Alfred digital concierge which extends to services like community interfacing, a growing list of social events, and package retrieval," noted Scott Eschelman, Managing Director of BUILD. "The building also strives to be a leader in sustainability through energy/water conservation and 100% ecofriendly cleaning supplies. It's exciting to know that with a variety of home sizes, coupled with competitively priced rental rates from the low $2,000s to the high $4,000s, the building offers a place to call home for renters at all stages of life."

HQ's major common areas, such as the rooftop deck and premium fitness center, are Wi-Fi-enabled to keep residents connected, whether they're looking to stay in contact with friends and family or keeping up with WFH demands; gigabyte high-speed internet connectivity is available onsite through ISPs AT&T Fiber, Monkeybrains, and Xfinity. HQ is located at the intersection of SOMA, the Mission and Hayes Valley affording residents a long list of local amenities within walking distance.

"When you have spots like Rainbow Grocery for larger shopping lists, Trader Joe's for smaller orders, and Gus's Market for everyday stops, you're undeniably in a good location. And with dining destinations like the Lazy Bear and Flour & Water close by, the epicurean scene is terrific. We know our residents will love the access and the surrounding neighborhoods as much as they love life at HQ," observed Scott Eschelman, Managing Director of BUILD.

HQ also offers a convenient online leasing tool that is user friendly and will assist in choosing the perfect home.

To contact the HQ Leasing Team, call/text 415-376-6300 or drop them a line via their website contact page: https://www.liveathq.com/

