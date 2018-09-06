San Gabriel Valley Water and Power: Corruption Corridor Avoids Public Awareness And Scrutiny

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare move, the Cities of Industry, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills scheduled closed sessions at the same time, in three different locations with only 24 hours' notice. The closed sessions seek to settle pending litigation with each other. Following the closed sessions, the agendas of each Council indicate they will consider forming a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) to purchase and manage the Tres Hermanos Ranch property.

Currently, San Gabriel Valley Water and Power has an existing Master Lease with the City of Industry to construct a much-needed renewable power project: solar and energy storage facility. In addition, this project will preserve approximately 1,500 acres of open space for public access through trails and outdoor education offerings. The location of the property and the existing energy infrastructure make this an ideal renewable energy project for nearby disadvantaged communities, electrical grid infrastructure and cost savings. The majority of the property remains open space and would be open to the public, the first time in over 100 years.

In particular, these actions indicate an intentional effort by the cities to minimize the ability of SGVWP to protect its rights under the Lease, which would be violated by the proposed approvals. Moreover, it appears that the three municipalities are attempting to make significant decisions regarding acquisition of the Property—and compliance with CEQA regarding that acquisition—without any public input, by including it as part of a "settlement agreement" regarding pending litigation, in clear violation of law, including the Brown Act.

"This project has something for everyone, open space that has been off-limits to the public for over a century, renewable energy for LA county especially disadvantaged communities and a critical large energy storage component," said Anthony Barkett, Managing Partner, SGVWP. "As LA county grows, this project allows time for the grid infrastructure to expand, serving our communities reliably today, tomorrow and for future generations."

San Gabriel Valley Water and Power is an energy solutions organization specializing in global renewable energy infrastructure projects.

