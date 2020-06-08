San Joaquin Valley Homes Closes on 2,000th Home

VISALIA, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) announces it has closed its 2,000th home after seven years in the homebuilding business.

San Joaquin Valley Homes

The 2,000th home was purchased by Victor and Nancy Chavez at Vista Robles in Dinuba. In celebration of this significant achievement, SJV Homes presented the Chavez family with a check for $2,000. This is the second home that Victor and Nancy have purchased from San Joaquin Valley Homes. Their first home was at Viscaya and though they were happy there, with a growing family of three kids it was time to move up to a more spacious home.

"We're always pleased to add another homeowner to our expanding SJV Homes family," said Lissa Walker, marketing director for SJV Homes. "We're proud of the homes we build and the service we provide to our homebuyers. Whether you're buying your first home, preparing for an empty nest or moving up, we are committed to making every homebuyer's experience a happy one."

"Personally, I really do like the builder as a company and I like how they build homes," Victor Chavez said. "The layouts are open and spacious. The quality is very high. We were very happy with our first SJVH home but needed to upgrade to a larger place when we had another baby. It was a little stressful buying and moving into a home during COVID, but their team did a great job helping us through it."

In addition, to mark this 2,000th home milestone, SJV Homes has donated $20,000 to Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation. "We feel it is important we give back to the communities where we live and build," said founder and President Joe Leal. "Kaweah Delta Hospital is a major regional facility that serves many of the cities where we build, and given the recent COVID-19 situation, we felt the hospital would be the perfect recipient."

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes is a local homebuilder currently developing new home neighborhoods in Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia. In 2020, SJV Homes made the prestigious Builder 100 list, a ranking of the top 100 homebuilders in the US put out each year by Builder magazine.

Presidio is a San-Diego based real estate investment company that funds the projects and operations of SJV Homes. SJV Homes and Presidio have partnered on 23 projects totaling more than 2,700 units.

