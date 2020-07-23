San Jose McEnery Convention Center & San Jose Theaters Are First in Northern California to Receive GBAC Accreditation

GBAC is a division of ISSA, the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. GBAC STAR is the industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation. GBAC STAR establishes protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility's preparedness for biorisk situations. Every venue that receives the accreditation is vetted by GBAC as meeting all requirements for a safe, preventative, and responsive meetings facility.

The San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the four venues in the San Jose Theaters collections, both divisions of economic development organization Team San Jose, are now fully accredited in the 20 GBAC STAR Program Elements performance-based accreditation. Team San Jose staff have implemented the industry's highest standards for cleaning and disinfection of infectious agents aiming to:

1. Establish and maintain a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to control and/or minimize risk associated with infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2 for employees, customers, clients, visitors, the community and the environment.

2. Provide assurance to guests and establish confidence that proper cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention work practices are in place and implemented.

3. Establish a framework for communication and raising awareness of best practices as they relate to cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

"We are proud to lead the way for other Bay Area convention centers and U.S. theater venues to obtain GBAC STAR accreditation," states John LaFortune, COO of Team San Jose. "Our expert staff at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the San Jose Theaters have proactively dedicated themselves to the highest level of venue management and event operations you come to expect from being a meetings destination leader. We are proud of our GBAC partnership to incorporate its industry-leading system of cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention for all guests and employees of Team San Jose. We are ready to welcome guests back safely."

"San Jose is the top meeting destination in Silicon Valley, and the top tech meeting destination in the world. The GBAC STAR accreditation ensures meeting planners and attendees will experience the most comprehensive and innovative solutions to providing a healthy space – and greater peace of mind," says Matthew Martinucci, VP of Sales and Destination Services for Visit San Jose.

"This will provide another level of customer care in the San Jose Theater experience, for patrons, performers, and show organizers," says John Ciulla, GM of the San Jose Theaters. The San Jose Theaters include the Montgomery Theater, San Jose Civic, California Theatre, and the Center for the Performing Arts.

"We commend the Team San Jose facilities for their GBAC STAR accreditation and their commitment to ensuring clean, safe and healthy venues for visitors and residents alike," states GBAC Executive Director Patty Olinger. "Team San Jose's proactive efforts to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation at both the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the San Jose Theaters establish a new industry precedent for all Silicon Valley and Bay Area events."

ABOUT TEAM SAN JOSE

Team San Jose is an innovative partnership unifying the San Jose Convention and Visitors Bureau, hotels, arts, community business leaders, labor and public venues to deliver an exceptional visitor experience and serve as the gateway to San Jose as a destination. Team San Jose is the parent company of Visit San Jose, the city's official destination marketing organization. Team San Jose also manages the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, South Hall, and arts and entertainment venues including the California Theatre, the Center for Performing Arts, Montgomery Theater, and San Jose Civic. In addition, Team San Jose created and operates a full-service catering facility that serves as the official caterer in all TSJ managed venues. Team San Jose is a non-profit, economic development organization and the primary driver in generating economic impact to San Jose's local economy through leisure and business travel. For more information, visit www.sanjose.org.

ABOUT GBAC, A DIVISION OF ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

ABOUT ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

