San Juan Strains Inc Selects Heliospectra's MITRA LED Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from San Juan Strains Inc of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States. The order is for Heliospectra's MITRA LED lighting solution and the value is $319,000 USD.

San Juan Strains is a locally owned and operated recreational cannabis business with a large light deprivation greenhouse grow located in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. San Juan Strains specializes in soil and sun grown cannabis flower, and solvent-less cannabis concentrates.

Heliospectra's MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J.

The order will be delivered in Q3, 2021.

