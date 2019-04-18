San Manuel Band Of Mission Indians Taps Toni Pepper As Chief Information Technology Officer

"Toni's track record managing enterprise IT strategy makes her the right person to fill the role of CITO for San Manuel," said Loren Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "She is a strong leader and business partner, whom I look forward to working closely with to continue driving San Manuel's innovative IT initiatives."

Pepper joins San Manuel with 22 years of experience in gaming and hospitality and has served as San Manuel's interim CITO for the last nine months. In the CITO role, Pepper will provide vision and leadership to drive innovation, develop and implement IT initiatives for San Manuel. She will also be responsible for directing the planning and execution of enterprise IT solutions to provide the platform for scalable growth, improve cost effectiveness, service quality, and enterprise development.

"I look forward to leading the IT strategy alongside a great technology team for San Manuel," said Toni Pepper, Chief Information Technology Officer of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "I am thankful for the opportunity and excited to work closely with Loren and the rest of the team to implement technology initiatives that I anticipate will aid in propelling an overall growth for San Manuel."

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As descendants of the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

