San Manuel Casino Names Peter Arceo General Manager

HIGHLAND, Calif., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Manuel Casino announced today that Peter Arceo will officially fill the role of General Manager. This follows the most recent announcement that the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians named Loren Gill, former General Manager of the Casino, as Chief Executive Officer for San Manuel Tribal Government Operations and San Manuel Casino. As the Casino's new General Manager, Arceo will be responsible for directing all activity – enhancing the overall experience for team members and guests of San Manuel Casino, one of Southern California's top entertainment destinations.

"From the moment Peter joined our team, he has led by example and helped lead the Casino to unprecedented growth," said Loren Gill, Chief Executive Officer of San Manuel. "On behalf of the Tribe, I am thrilled to officially appoint Peter as General Manager and look forward to continue working with Peter along with his leadership team to elevate San Manuel to even greater heights."

Arceo joined San Manuel Casino as Chief Marketing Officer in August 2015 and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer in August 2018. During his tenure, Peter helped establish the vision and foundation of the Casino's expansion project, launched its player development program, and made providing a best-in-class experience for Casino guests and employees a top priority. As Chief Marketing Officer, Arceo established a database marketing department and propelled the 'All Thrill' advertising campaign to success.

"The Tribe's spirit of unity and commitment is what led me to join San Manuel Casino in the first place," said Peter Arceo, General Manager of San Manuel Casino. "I am grateful to be part of an organization that does so much for its employees and the community, and I am honored to lead the Casino as we build a bolder, brighter future, together."

