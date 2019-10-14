San Manuel Casino Signs On As A Founding Partner Of Allegiant Stadium And Proud Partner Of The Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2019 San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced a partnership with Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders. The partnership designates San Manuel Casino as a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and a proud sponsor of the Raiders starting with the 2020 season.

"The popularity of the Raiders in Southern California is unmatched," said Loren Gill, CEO of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "Through this partnership, we are thrilled to offer our guests more access to high-quality sports and entertainment."

"We are pleased to have San Manuel Casino as a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "Together, we remain aligned in our dedication to providing our fans with the best-in-class experience."

San Manuel and the Raiders celebrated their new partnership in Las Vegas on Monday, October 14th. The private event was attended by members of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, San Manuel Executives, Raiders Executives, and Raiders Alumnus Leo Gray.

San Manuel proudly supports nine other professional sports teams across the NFL, NHL, MLB and MLS.

San Manuel Casino is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland, CA 92346. For more information, visit www.sanmanuel.com.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the Founding Partnership with

San Manuel Casino as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California's one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 4,700 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining and a generous player's reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, with construction scheduled to be completed in 2020, Allegiant Stadium will become a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including globally recognized sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, concerts, as well as be the future home of UNLV Football. The Allegiant Stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

