San Ysidro Ranch, The Ultimate Luxury Hideaway In Montecito, Set To Reopen After A Complete Renovation

"San Ysidro Ranch is a special place where one can indulge the senses and invigorate the soul; it is a slice of Heaven unlike anywhere else in the world. The Ranch prides itself on the history, the beauty and the spirit of this special property. We all have worked diligently to restore it to be better than ever," said Ty Warner, owner of San Ysidro Ranch.

Guests enter the 500-acre property through a winding drive, lined with 400-year old olive trees surrounded by fragrant French lavender. The guard at the stone gatehouse ensures privacy and security while directing guests to their destination. This exclusive property, set among mature oak, eucalyptus, lemon, pepper and jacaranda trees, overlooks the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands. Guests can listen to the soft hum of hummingbirds as they stroll through the grove of orange trees and the lush gardens filled with sweet-smelling jasmine, magnolias, roses and lavender.

Upon arrival, guests check in at the Bougainvillea-covered Hacienda, a rustic retreat at the heart of the property. Nostalgia, romance, legend and myth intertwine here, creating the ambiance that makes the Ranch an icon of California and one of the world's most exclusive, private retreats.

This historic property has been restored to surpass expectations with new furniture and décor – including hand-selected, one-of-a-kind antiques collected by owner Ty Warner on his global travels. The forty-one vine covered, individually decorated cottages, built in classic bungalow style, with gated entries, enclosed gardens and adjacent private cottage side parking, wind along San Ysidro's hillside creek and tree-lined paths. Each cottage features unique interiors, with hand selected antique furnishings, original artwork, Persian rugs, stone fireplace and a handmade four-poster canopy bed with Rivolta Italian linen, all recalling a relaxed and comfortable European country-home feel. Bathrooms feature radiant-heated floors, stand-alone Parisian bathtubs and separate glass enclosed showers with Frette bath linens and Bamford bath amenities from England. Cottages include a private outdoor patio with rain shower and candle-lit sunken hot tub, and several include private plunge pools.

Ingrained in rich history, San Ysidro Ranch served as a much-loved retreat for Winston Churchill and housed him as he wrote one of his many tomes. Aptly named the "Churchill Cottage," the historic 1,450 square foot cottage has been outfitted with many unique heirlooms, from the antique 1900 Western Electric oak cabinet wall phone, to the original framed Life Magazine cover that featured Winston Churchill himself. The cottage's décor includes a brilliant, fully-restored original 1930's Art Deco chandelier with whimsical nods to the British bulldog throughout. The original page from the San Ysidro Ranch guest book that Winston Churchill signed when he stayed at the property with his family can be seen in the cottage. The Ranch made such an impression on Churchill that he once boasted, "it is difficult for one used to our Eastern climate to imagine a more delightful situation."

The Ranch is also home to the Kennedy Cottage, where John and Jackie Kennedy stayed during their honeymoon in 1953. The 2,000 square foot hand-carved stone cottage features two-bedrooms and a gated entrance that opens onto a large, beautifully landscaped courtyard with whimsical sculptures. The living room has elegant furnishings, specially selected antiques with classic French doors that open onto the Ranch's largest private deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands.

Known as a home away from home to many notable figures over the decades, Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier were married at the Ranch, John Huston completed the script for African Queen at the property, and the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Lucille Ball, Bing Crosby, Groucho Marx, W. Somerset Maugham and Sinclair Lewis frequented the property.

The Spa at the legendary Ranch is a dreamlike retreat permeated by indulgence and deep relaxation. Walls covered in exquisite hand-painted songbirds and softly lit fireplaces create an environment of total tranquility. Immerse yourself in luxurious and rejuvenating signature treatments for body, mind and soul. Enter this magical retreat and relax by the large stone fireplace or be pampered in the privacy of your own cottage or outside on your secluded patio.

San Ysidro Ranch is proud to offer the exclusive Swiss skincare line Valmont. For 30 years, Valmont has been perpetuating the unique expertise of Swiss cellular cosmetics in an anti-aging experience like no other. The enveloping motion used during spa treatments encourages the client to let go of all stress and evaporates nervous tension for even more visible relaxation.

For a truly unique and incredibly romantic spa experience, the Ranch Signature Massage in the Spa Suite allows couples to enjoy a relaxing soak in the spa tub for two, infused with scents from the Ranch such as rosemary and lavender and lit by candlelight. The Spa at San Ysidro Ranch is proud to carry its own signature scented oils, infused from lavender, rosemary and lemons, all grown at the Ranch.

Guests can experience complete tranquility as they relax and unwind at the Ranch's secluded hilltop, heated pool, surrounded by the Santa Ynez Mountains with ocean views. With an indoor and an outdoor fitness center, one can tailor their exercise to the climate with state-of-the art equipment, including Peloton indoor exercise bikes or rival fellow guests on the nearby manicured lawn for a round of croquet or bocce ball. Adventurous hiking trails with hidden hot springs and waterfalls are just steps away from your cottage door.

The award-winning restaurants, The Stonehouse and Plow & Angel, with accomplished Executive Chef Matt Johnson remaining at the helm, offer a cozy ambiance paired with a delectable dining experience. Chef Johnson utilizes the on-site organic herb and vegetable garden in all recipes. The Stonehouse, a Wine Spectator Grand Award winner, located in a 19th century citrus packing house, features a relaxing lounge with full bar service and a separate dining room with crackling fireplace and creek side views or an outdoor dining experience with ocean views where guests can dine under the stars. A wood-burning fireplace and heated stone floors provide year-round comfort. Named the "Most Romantic Restaurant in Santa Barbara," guests may enjoy flaming entrees and desserts prepared tableside. For a more casual destination, Plow & Angel offers regional cuisine and a convivial ambience. Famous for its mac 'n cheese and award winning ribs, the Plow and Angel is the place to see and be seen. The cozy ambiance is enhanced with original artwork, including antique stained-glass windows depicting the four seasons, and a painting paying homage to its namesake, Saint Isadore, hanging above the fireplace.

The underground wine cellar was completely rebuilt and restocked to house 12,000 of the most premium and diverse wines and champagnes from around the world, reinforcing its place on the annual Wine Spectator Grand Award list. The Wine Cellar private dining room offers a space for more intimate events with a masonry barrel-vaulted ceiling with French tiles, exposed oak beams, stucco walls, original artwork and antiques. Inside, host a dinner for 30 guests, then retreat outdoors through a stunning glass doorway leading to a private patio with a Mediterranean feel, where guests can mingle under a canopy of loquat trees covered with twinkling lights, next to a wood-burning fireplace. The Wine Cellar is a favorite spot for celebrity private events and A-listers from around the world.

The authentic 1825 Old Adobe Cottage remains a unique setting for private dining, with the original stone and wood beams still intact. A California historic landmark once occupied by the Ranch's original owners in the 1800's, the Old Adobe evokes the sense of history and natural beauty. With its rustic elegance and charming décor Old Adobe can accommodate 12 guests and be candlelit to provide a warm glow for that special occasion.

A coveted destination for dream weddings, celebrations and exclusive parties, the quintessential venues at San Ysidro Ranch offer breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands and Santa Ynez Mountains. The 10,000 square foot Upper Estate Lawn accommodates 200 guests and is lined by stately sycamore trees to the west and a fragrant lemon grove to the east. The Lower Gardens offer extensive views of the Santa Ynez Mountain range, a prism of pure color in the sunlight. Fragrant magnolia and orange blossoms perfume the garden, which can hold 120 guests.

The Hydrangea Cottage offers 1,380 square feet of indoor meeting space to entertain 60 guests and a broad range of breathtaking outdoor spaces. It is exceptionally suited for every type of event from executive retreats to dinner parties to weddings and celebrations. This venue offers a state-of-the-art facility housed within a storybook cottage. French doors open to a private stone-paved patio, lined with bougainvillea, perfect for outdoor entertaining or a group yoga session in between meetings.

About San Ysidro Ranch:

Tucked into the leafy foothills of Montecito, San Ysidro Ranch offers a unique blend of ultimate seclusion, privacy, peace and tranquility in an idyllic setting. Forty-one vine covered cottages surrounded by incredibly landscaped gardens with flowers always in bloom under a canopy of stately sycamores and gnarled oaks make this exclusive property destination unplugged from the rest of the world. Citrus groves, olive trees, brilliantly colored lantanas, lily pond and the sweet smell of orange blossoms, fragrant magnolias and jasmine make you think that you have just discovered a slice of paradise. The resort's 500 lush acres are minutes away from the beach, hiking trails and waterfalls.

Myth and history mingle in the gardens where Vivien Leigh and Sir Laurence Olivier exchanged their midnight wedding vows; the setting of John and Jackie Kennedy's honeymoon retreat; the cottages where Winston Churchill wrote one of his many tomes and John Huston's screenplay for the African Queen was completed.

Indulge in a luxurious treatment at The Spa or in the privacy of your own cottage or on your secluded patio. Enjoy the restaurants, The Stonehouse and Plow & Angel, under the leadership of Executive Chef Matt Johnson, offering a cozy ambiance with delectable cuisine and an award-winning wine list.

A coveted destination for dream weddings, special celebrations, and memorable experiences the San Ysidro Ranch offers magical venues including the Upper Estate Lawn and The Gardens with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands and Santa Ynez Mountains.

San Ysidro Ranch is part of Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts, which was founded by entrepreneur Ty Warner, who is committed to making the best hotels, resorts and golf courses in the world even better. Ty Warner Hotel and Resort Properties include: San Ysidro Ranch, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Four Seasons Hotel New York, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Montecito Club, Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Sandpiper Golf Course and Rancho San Marcos. For more information on the property, visit: http://www.sanysidroranch.com

