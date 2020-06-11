Sanadeeg.com Delivers Over 67 Tons of Groceries to Social Distancing UAE Residents at Exceptional Prices

N95 face masks topped the list in delivery numbers as UAE residents began purchasing the masks even before they became mandated by law. Bulk 40-packs of 2-ply toilet rolls were the next most popular item, followed by dishwashing liquid, Dettol handwash, disinfecting wet wipes, kitchen cleaners and drinking water.

"Sanadeeg.com encourages bulk orders, which means that we usually see an emphasis on household essentials that are difficult to carry, such as drinking water and dishwashing liquid. We did however see a surge of interest for products related to disinfecting and cleaning, which is to be expected given the Cov-2 outbreak," said Ali Sharif, CEO, at Sanadeeg.com.

Sanadeeg.com's emphasis on bulk ordering, coupled with logistical expertise, helped it maintain a tight delivery schedule even as other e-commerce players were witnessing disruption to their deliveries.

"I'm delighted that we were able to maintain a regular schedule of deliveries with no disruption to order processing despite a 135% surge in sales and a 170% increase in orders due to the pandemic. We scaled up to attend to our community's needs, ensuring that our customers would have a measure of certainty in these uncertain times," Sharif added.

Sanadeeg.com is benefitting from a skew towards online ordering as consumers avoid congested spaces and long checkout lines even as lockdown restrictions ease in the UAE. Consumers in the country spend close to USD 17 billion on food alone, according to Wamda Research Lab. Saudi Arabia's population of 33 million spends USD 54 billion, while Egypt's 98 million-strong population is at the head of the spending table with USD 56 billion.

"Research shows that consumers in the region submit larger basket sizes as most households do a big shop every few weeks, with smaller shops for daily essentials. It's these big shops that Sanadeeg.com is helping our consumers with. Our value proposition is simply the best prices for the widest range of items, in bulk. Get your weekly shopping done in minutes, and delivered as promised, without the hassle of checkout tills, queuing while social distancing, car parks, and carrying heavy bags," Sharif noted.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Sanadeeg.com collaborated with charity institutions distributing food donations to those in need, and also launched a big list of special Ramadan deals.

Sanadeeg.com's promise to consumers remains simple and powerful: exceptional savings on bulk shopping orders, with a Lowest Online Price Guarantee. Groceries and bulk items are delivered straight to consumers' doors, without congestion or queues, after an online checkout and payment process that takes mere minutes.

"Given the bulk ordering business of our nature, we encourage customers to place weekly orders. Our guarantee is exclusive competitive prices and convenience straight to your door, without guesswork," Sharif concluded.

