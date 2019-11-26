Sanctions Against Russian Oil and Gas: Pressure Continued - What does Next Year have in Store?

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sanctions against Russian Oil and Gas: Pressure Continued" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Almost five years ago Western countries imposed sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry.

Its performance indicators seem to give evidence that the companies have adapted to the restrictive measures. But the sanctions were not expected to produce an instant effect.

The prohibitive measures may show their negative effect somewhat later. Then the restrictions on access to investment, technology, and markets may come to be felt.



The new report deals extensively with the following issues:

Innovations in the sanctions legislation: new sanctions measures and announced plans

The US and EU in search of weak spots of the Russian oil and gas industry

Financial situation in Russian oil and gas corporations

Limiting access to loans is one of the most distressing measures.

How do companies survive? Situation with debts and investment. Have the hopes for the Chinese come true? Dynamics of Chinese loans and investment in Russian oil and gas.

Situation with debts and investment

Have the hopes for the Chinese come true?

Dynamics of Chinese loans and investment in Russian oil and gas

Export of Russian pipeline gas in the sanctions confrontation zone

Almost every week various options of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and other new Russian gas pipelines are discussed in the US

2 and other new Russian gas pipelines are discussed in the US How really dangerous are they?

LNG at gunpoint?

Liquefied gas production did not feature in the list of possible objects for restrictions earlier. However, the American legislators in 2019 for the first time remembered this part of the gas business. How serious are these plans and can LNG production rapidly developing in Russia suffer an actual technological blow?

suffer an actual technological blow? A medium-term forecast of developments

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Chapter 1. What does next year have in store? Russia awaiting new sanctions



Chapter 2. Access to foreign investment: Is the devil really so black as he is painted?



Chapter 3. Russian LNG production and sanctions: new risks?



Chapter 4. Russian gas export in the sanctions confrontation zone



Medium-term forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sz0i8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

