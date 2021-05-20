Sanctuary Global Welcomes Rodolfo "Rudy" Rake and Bolsters Global Offering

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is announcing a number of enhancements to its Sanctuary Global offering including a redesigned website (www.sanctuary-global.com) and the introduction of a new Sanctuary Global partner. Rudy Rake joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was a Managing Director advising and trading on several billion in assets for ultra-high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients across the globe.

Based in Sanctuary Global's Miami headquarters as Managing Director, Rudy Rake's responsibilities include spearheading Sanctuary's international business with institutional investors and wealth management clients to offer trading and advisory solutions across fixed income, equities, and commodities.

"Our primary focus in building Sanctuary Wealth over the last three years was to create the best platform for advisors looking to break away from banks and wirehouses. We've done that and now, as we continue our evolution, we're delivering that same level of attention and resources to a global audience," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Bob Walter, President of Sanctuary Securities, has relocated to Miami to head up our international effort and build out the Sanctuary Global platform. As a vital part of Sanctuary's management team, Rudy Rake's experience and expertise will be invaluable in further developing our global offering and expanding our institutional solution set in conjunction with our partners at Azimut."

"Just as we have done for advisors serving US clients, through Sanctuary Global we are able to provide a platform for top-tier advisors from around the world and help them launch and prosper as independently owned partner firms," said Bob Walter, President, Sanctuary Securities. "These are exciting times for Sanctuary Global and the developments we're announcing today are really only the beginning of what we plan to unveil over the next few months."

Rudy started his financial services career in 2005 with Smith Barney in New York working with institutional and private clients in Latin America, quickly rising through the ranks and becoming, at age 32 and only seven years into his career, one of the youngest Managing Directors in the firm. At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, he served pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, banks, family offices, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families in Latin America and the US. In 2013, he moved his practice to Miami where he worked mostly with the international community.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rudy enjoyed a successful tennis career. Among his career highlights, he was ranked #1 in the U.S. and # 4 in the world for under 18. He was the #1 player for University of Miami tennis team, and he played in the 1997 U.S. Open. Rudy had the distinction of winning matches against Roger Federer and James Blake.

"Sanctuary Wealth's investment capabilities and open architecture platform allow me to offer my institutional and private clients best of breed solutions to ultimately build even deeper relationships with them," said Rudy Rake, Managing Director, Sanctuary Global. "I now have the ability to sit on the same side of the table as my clients as a fiduciary, and that is extremely important to me, as I treat my clients as if they were my family. I want to invest for them in the same way I would invest for myself or my father or my son."

Although only recently launched, Sanctuary Global is already attracting well-respected teams serving international clients. Recently brought on board is Azimut Genesis, a US-based RIA led by Rodrigo Rego and Andre Leao catering to domestic and Latin American clients, with Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and the USA as its main markets. Founded in 2000, Azimut Genesis is part of the global independent asset manager Azimut Group and manages $415 million in client assets.

"We created Sanctuary Global to give advisors serving clients living outside the US a multi-custodial, hybrid platform and access, to a full range of services, solutions, support and resources so they can deliver an optimal experience to their clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Our success in attracting Rudy Rake and other top advisors is causing other globally-focused advisors to sit up and take notice. We have a strong international pipeline as more and more advisors choose our business model because of the breadth of our solutions and the quality of our concierge-level support along with the freedom, flexibility and control they enjoy."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 52 partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

