Sanctuary of Hope Begins Accepting Referrals and Applications

SAN ANTONIO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, the Sanctuary of Hope (SOH), a state-of-the-art facility that will provide expectant mothers in crisis and their children a safe space from which to build a strong foundation for a fulfilling life, began accepting referrals and applications for their program.

"After decades of dreaming about building this facility and nearly two years spent planning and constructing it, we are now ready to begin helping expectant mothers build their lives with their children," said Hagee Ministries Founding Pastor John Hagee.

"Given all we've seen in the national media about the abortion issue, at this moment in time it is vital that a sanctuary be offered to those who do not want to terminate their children in the womb but do not yet feel fully equipped to raise their baby," Hagee added.

Initially, the main facility will house 24 expectant mothers and 24 additional mothers with their newborn children. In the long-term, additional facilities on the 85 acre campus will be home to a total of 300 residents at any given time. SOH residents will receive access to medical care, parental training, counseling, educational opportunities, and job placement assistance, among other services.

"We will positively impact the lives of thousands of people by providing pregnant women in crisis a safe, loving, Christ-centered environment from which they can build a strong foundation for themselves and their child. Through our programs they can feel equipped to handle the challenges of parenting, including providing for their children. This is a moral mandate and we will rise to the task by supporting every mother and child we are able," noted Pastor Matt Hagee, Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the Founding Pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of the Gospel to America and the nations of the world.

The Sanctuary of Hope will be a home for single expectant mothers in need, which will provide them a real choice to bring their children into this world with the knowledge that they will have critical and comprehensive assistance in building healthy, loving and fulfilling lives.

