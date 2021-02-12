Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Named to 2021 Forbes Best-In-State List

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces a total of five advisors have been named to the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The annual ranking spotlights more than 5,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

The honored Sanctuary Wealth advisors are:

Brian F. Cooke , CIMA ® — Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, IN

, CIMA — Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Chris Cooke , CIMA ® — Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Indianapolis, IN

, CIMA — Partner, Cooke Financial Group, Elizabeth E. Evans , CFP ® — Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, Carmel, IN

, CFP — Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, George Georgiades , CIMA ®, CEPA ® — CEO, G Squared Private Wealth, College Station, TX

, CIMA CEPA — CEO, G Squared Private Wealth, J. Patrick Poling , CFP®, CRPC®, CEPA®, CPFA — Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, Southern Oak Wealth Group, Brentwood, TN

"It's really not a surprise to see so many advisors from the Sanctuary Wealth network on the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We set up our partnered independence model so that outstanding advisors like Brian, Chris, Lizzie, George and Patrick have the freedom to truly excel. It's gratifying to see their accomplishments and hard work recognized by a respected, independent authority like Forbes."

Previously, Brian and Chris Cooke were named to the Forbes list of America's Top Wealth Advisors 2020 as well as the Forbes Best-In-State lists for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Elizabeth Evans was named to Forbes America's Next Gen Advisors 2019, Forbes America's Top Women Advisors 2019, and Forbes Best-in-State 2019. Patrick Poling was also named to the Forbes Best-In-State in 2019. George Georgiades was named to the Forbes Best-In-State list in both 2018 and 2019.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. To be considered advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and adherence to best practices in working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

