Sanctuary Wealth Bolsters the Partnered Independence Platform and Unveils New Corporate Identity and Brand Message

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has unveiled new branding to cement its identity as the first truly open architecture, holistic independent platform in the wealth management space. As noted on the company's new website (www.sanctuarywealth.com), Sanctuary Wealth continues to execute on its multi-faceted strategy with the announcement of new initiatives. Entrepreneurial minded advisors interested in learning about how they can fulfill their desire to go independent can visit the new website to read about the new acquisitions and initiatives.

To fulfill Sanctuary's commitment to help advisors grow, scale and expand – and to do so rapidly – the company also announces the launch of the Sanctuary Wealth Partnership Program. As a key component of its assertive acquisition strategy, Sanctuary is poised to provide financing to its partner firms for targeted acquisitions, while taking a minority stake in the new businesses. The program is also available to select advisory firms seeking to access Sanctuary's expertise, platform and seasoned transition team to realize a seamless acquisition. Deploying capital to acquire highly desirable practices in partnership with Sanctuary's partner firms is specifically designed to accelerate the growth of those firms in an extraordinary way.

"By tapping into the psychology that advisors want to be independent but don't want to go it alone, Sanctuary Wealth is activating our multi-faceted strategy that provides for the advisor, develops an interdependent relationship, and fosters a culture of loyalty," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We can chart a path of scalability for them through revenue-generating activities, organically through our Advisor Solutions Group, and inorganically through our Partnership Program."

Sanctuary Wealth's new website and branding is symbolic of the company's goal to disrupt the traditional wealth management industry where there is no dominant brand.

"Our Partnered Independence model, with its flexibility and freedom, fills the void in our industry, because we're working with advisors in growth mode who need capital, with advisors who are looking for a rewarding transition plan, and with advisors simply eager for more value-added capabilities to serve their clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "The rapid deployment of our platform and our strategic initiatives gives us first mover advantages. We'll continue to lead the way as more and more advisors join our network."

In the short time since launching in 2018, the Sanctuary Wealth network has grown to include more than 35 partner firms in 13 states with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary offers its partner firms a best-in-class technology stack, a complete operational infrastructure, administrative support, outsourced services, and, through its open architecture platform, access to an unrestricted range of investment vehicles from world class resources and affiliate firms.

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 35 partner firms across 13 states with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Investment Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

