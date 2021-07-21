Sanctuary Wealth Hires Industry Veteran as Director with Capital Markets Desk

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Bohn Vergari as Director of Capital Markets Sales & Trading. Vergari, who previously worked at Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Trading Desk, will be responsible for trade execution, development of products and technology, and marketing and sales initiatives for advisor teams.

"Sanctuary Wealth has been growing exceptionally as we continue to hire top-notch talent to support our advisors. Vergari's addition is one next step in bolstering the partnered independence platform and developing our Capital Markets Desk to further provide the necessary expertise and resources to our team of industry leading advisors," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth.

With over 20 years of sales, trading, and managerial experience, Vergari will support Sanctuary Wealth in sales and trading needs, working directly with advisors and reporting directly to Josh Freeman, Managing Director of Capital Markets.

"I've seen Jim and his team build the partnered independence model at Sanctuary Wealth from the ground up and have been highly impressed with the support this model brings to advisors," said Bohn Vergari, Director of Capital Markets Sales & Trading, Sanctuary Wealth. "I'm excited to be a part of a leading firm that is continuously expanding and taking on new challenges."

Previously, Vergari held various managerial roles over his 11 years with Morgan Stanley and created a team to focus specifically on the fast-growing RIA business, providing fixed income ideas and trading liquidity to hundreds of advisors. For the past nine years, he ran a similar team at a boutique broker dealer Brownstone Investment Group, which focused on fixed income sales and trading.

"I look forward to seeing what Bohn will bring to the table at the Capital Markets Desk. He has a wide range of experience working directly with RIAs as well as in wirehouse environments," said Bob Walter, President of Sanctuary Securities and Chief Risk Officer. "His expertise will bring valuable insight to our partner firms as we continue to build out our advisor resources while we grow."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $16.5 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

