Sanctuary Wealth Hires Managing Director from Merrill Lynch

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the hire of industry veteran Phillip Porpora, Jr. as Managing Director. Porpora, who was previously a Market Executive with Merrill Lynch, will join as a member of the senior leadership team following garden leave, and will focus on supporting Sanctuary Wealth's partner firm advisors as well as business development initiatives.

"We've been met with great success since launching Sanctuary Wealth in 2018, and the pace of growth we're experiencing dictates that we need even more strong leaders as part of our lineup," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "At Sanctuary, we value leadership and are thrilled that Phill has chosen to embark on the next chapter of the Sanctuary journey with us as we continue to grow."

After 10 years of rising through the ranks at Merrill Lynch, Porpora was named Market Executive in the New Mexico market. In his most recent role, Porpora was promoted to Market Executive for the Greater Kansas City market. He also served on the Merrill Lynch Millennial Advisory Board from 2014 – 2017 and is FINRA series 7, 66, 9, 10, and 31 licensed.

"I had the privilege of working with Phill during my years at Merrill Lynch, where he was among the absolute top talent at the firm," said Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth. "Phill's been promoted in the past couple of years and had a bright future in management, but he's not a manager; he's a leader. We greatly look forward to his contributions to our senior leadership team."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 53 partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

