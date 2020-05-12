Sanctuary Wealth Launches Advisor Solutions Group

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next step in its continued and carefully planned evolution, Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has launched its Advisor Solutions Group, a relationship-driven team of highly specialized professionals committed to giving Sanctuary's partner firms the customized, concierge service they need to accelerate growth.

"I spent my entire career at a wirehouse and I know what resources top advisors need and want to grow," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "However, it's not just about creating a best of class platform. It's about combining that platform with the freedom and flexibility of partnered independence that truly unleashes the potential for advisors."

The Sanctuary Wealth Advisor Solutions Group was created to meet and surpass the platform expectations of advisors joining Sanctuary from both independent and wirehouse environments. The Advisor Solutions Group delivers an extensive menu of resources including traditional and alternative investment solutions, research, lending, investment banking, reporting and analytics, tax and insurance services, and a family office offering, that in total is likely to inspire envy from the rest of the industry.

In addition to all that is available from the Advisor Solutions Group, Sanctuary's network of top advisors works together through sharing invaluable resources, such as a portfolio manager, or surfacing unique opportunities like co-investing and alternative investments. Advisors can "plug in" to Sanctuary's organized bundle of services just like they did in an institutional environment. But due to Sanctuary's open architecture, they have the freedom and flexibility to choose from a range of best-in-class providers.

"Building the Advisor Solutions Group was one of our goals from the inception of Sanctuary Wealth," Dickson explained. "When we took a minority stake in Northview Asset Management last fall, we realized that the firm already had many of the technology resources we were looking to build. On top of that, Northview's President Richard Williams had the experience and skill to head up our new offering. It looked like a perfect match, so we made an offer to acquire the entire organization."

Upon completion of the acquisition, Northview Asset Management, which advises on more than $350 million in client assets, will be rebranded as Sanctuary Advisor Solutions Group. The Northview team, which in addition to Williams includes Lynn Skarren, Steven Sutton, Michael Janak and Phil Scrofani, will continue to serve its existing high-net-worth and institutional clients, while also working with other Sanctuary partner firms to facilitate aggressive growth strategies.

"We chose to be the first Sanctuary acquisition because we believe their model of partnered independence will allow us to get bigger and to do it faster," offered Richard Williams, President of Northview Asset Management and head of Sanctuary Advisor Solutions Group. "I know I speak for the rest of my team when I say we're excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to helping the current and future advisor partners of the Sanctuary Wealth network grow their own businesses."

Sanctuary Wealth's Advisor Solutions Group is the latest manifestation of commitment to providing its partner firms with a best-in-class technology stack, a complete operational infrastructure, and an open architecture environment that lets them choose from an unrestricted range of investment vehicles. Advisors also have access to unique opportunities available only through Sanctuary Wealth's ancillary, owned businesses, including a broker-dealer, a global family office, a tax and accounting firm, and several other strategic affiliates, offering marketing, asset management, insurance, and outsourced business services.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary Wealth provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 12 states and includes more than 33 partner firms with over $9.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

Contact: Michaela Morales, 1-646-838-5442, [email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

Related Links

https://www.sanctuarywealth.com

