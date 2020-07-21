Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Josh Freeman and Robert Gillette, Veteran Fixed-Income Trading Team

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, has brought on board Josh Freeman and Robert Gillette, a veteran two-person fixed income and structured investments trading team with a combined more than 40 years of experience. Josh joins Sanctuary's Advisor Solutions Group and will sit on the Capital Markets desk and Robert will serve as Institutional Representative.

Before joining Sanctuary, Josh and Robert worked together at International Assets Advisory trading fixed income products for large institutional clients that manage between $10 and $100 billion in assets.

"Josh and Robert are well-known and respected in the industry as well as on the street, and we are thrilled to have them join Sanctuary Wealth, as we are confident it will help us greatly increase our growth on two fronts," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "This highly regarded team will be a major asset in helping us develop and grow our institutional business, while simultaneously expanding our servicing offerings to our partner firms."

Josh has been in the investment business since 1996. He began his career as a retail financial advisor with an additional focus on institutional equity and fixed income sales. In 2002, he transitioned 100% of his efforts toward building a career in the fixed income segment of the market. Most recently, as the Head of Fixed Income and Trading at IAA, he was responsible for the firm's proprietary trading account and also provided sales and trading support for the firm's approximately 200 financial advisors and their clients, while also servicing the needs of the firm's Institutional customers, i.e. private banks, hedge funds, insurance company portfolios, etc. Josh holds the series 7, 63, 24 and 53.

"Bob and I have known each other for two decades; he is one of the biggest institutional producers in the business. We have worked together at two different firms, more recently we have been back together at IAA for the last six years," said Josh Freeman, Director, Fixed Income. "What attracted us to Sanctuary was the fact that it is a firm committed to not just supporting our talents, but also empowering us to shoot big to help the entire business grow. Having serviced independent advisors for a number of years, we always aim to provide advisors who are leaving the wirehouse with a better capital markets desk than what they are used to. We want to give them a significantly broader product spectrum and also a better level of service and handholding. As they grow their business, we grow ours too."

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Robert Gillette moved to Texas in 1993 after completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia, then attending Atlanta Law School, where he graduated with honors. After a brief stint practicing law, Robert entered the financial realm and has had a successful 27-year career working on the sell-side of fixed income products.

"We are reenergized to take on this new opportunity with Sanctuary Wealth", said Robert Gillette, Institutional Representative. "Part of the success of being a good service desk comes from the volume and the amount of institutional business that we do – it gives the advisors that come over a much better platform and a much wider array of products to support them and help them grow their business. We specialize in learning exactly who a client is and then tailoring a portfolio that fits exactly what they need when it comes to fixed income or structured investments. We couldn't be more thrilled to be able to bring this operation and winning formula to Sanctuary."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite, top-performing advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices, and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service each client deserves. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 14 states and includes more than 36 partner firms with approximately $9 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

