Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Matt Tucker

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Matt Tucker, who is launching his own business in partnership with Bowersock Capital Partners in Lawrence, Kansas. Tucker, who spent his entire 25+ year career with UBS, brings $200 million in assets to the team and will be opening an office in Overland Park, the second largest city in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

"Sanctuary Wealth is committed to helping elite advisors achieve their vision of partnered independence," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Whether launching a new firm or joining an existing practice, as this alliance between Matt Tucker and Emily Hill demonstrates, we have a number of options for advisors who want to join our network. Sanctuary advisors are totally independent, but they're never completely alone."

"In the independent space, I have much more control over how I spend my time and that translates into more time spent with clients. Before making my move, I evaluated multiple organizations and Sanctuary stood out from the rest in every category," said Matt Tucker, Partner, Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager, Bowersock Capital Partners. "As part of my due diligence, I reached out to Emily Hill to get her perspective on partnered independence with Sanctuary. We quickly discovered that our motivations were very similar, as were our aspirations for the business and for our clients."

"Matt has a great reputation in our area and in our conversations, it became evident that we share similar philosophies and that our respective skill sets, and experience are quite complementary," explained Emily Bowersock Hill, CFP®, Founder Bowersock Capital Partners. "It just made a lot of practical and business sense for Matt to become a partner in our firm rather than trying to replicate what we already have in place on his own."

Matt Tucker has worked in the financial planning and investment management industry for more than 25 years with UBS Financial Services Inc. and its predecessor, PaineWebber, where he rose to the position of Senior Vice President – Wealth Management. He earned the following UBS designations: Senior Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor and Retirement Plan Consultant, and has served as the financial planning specialist for the clients of his team. Matt earned the respected Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation in 2000 and was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He attended the University of Kansas, where he earned a BS degree in Business Administration and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Joining Matt in his move to Sanctuary is Stephanie Tegtmeier, who will serve as Senior Client Operations Specialist. The two had worked together at UBS early in their respective careers before Stephanie left to spend 13 years with Morgan Stanley.

"Taking his practice independent and joining Bowersock Capital Partners is an ideal solution for an advisor like Matt Tucker, who has the entrepreneurial spirit but doesn't think going it alone as a sole practitioner would be the best solution for his clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "The Sanctuary network now spreads across 20 states and continues to expand rapidly. We're positioned to help outstanding advisors, regardless of their current situation, become business owners rather than employees in whatever way works best for them."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 52 partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

