Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes NavaSync Private Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes to its dynamically expanding network NavaSync Private Wealth, the 50th team to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary. Managing approximately $250 million in client assets, the team is led by Founder/Managing Partner Christopher Paglia, CFP® and is based in Shrewsbury, NJ. The three-person team, which includes Senior Wealth Advisor Christine Weighell and Senior Client Associate Michelle Dini, is Sanctuary's first in the Garden State as well as the first to join from Wells Fargo Advisors.

"Sanctuary is expanding aggressively both nationally and globally," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Chris is an advisor who shares the passion and client-centered drive that has allowed Sanctuary to grow so much so quickly. New Jersey is a great potential market for Sanctuary and while NavaSync Private Wealth is our first team in New Jersey, it certainly won't be the last."

"The industry has changed over the past decade significantly and we thought that at this time and place we were ready to be on our own, based on our teamwork together and how we planned to grow in the future," explained Chris Paglia, CFP®, Founder/Managing Partner, NavaSync Private Wealth of the move to Sanctuary. "We were looking for something more and wanted to be with the best of the best. When we saw what Sanctuary offered and who they were recruiting, it was a perfect match for both sides."

For the last 10 years, the NavaSync Private Wealth team has operated as The Paglia Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Advisors. Prior to that, Chris Paglia spent almost 17 years with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after beginning his career with Lincoln Investment Planning as a financial advisor. He has a degree in finance from Saint Bonaventure University where he played Division 1 baseball. Senior Wealth Advisor Christine Weighell spent 20 years in the mortgage industry, managing loan processing and underwriting before joining Chris Paglia's team in 2015.

"With Chris and his team, clients always come first, but as employees of a large bank, they were constantly running into roadblocks that hampered their ability to present the most appropriate solutions to their clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "By choosing partnered independence with Sanctuary they will have the freedom and flexibility to control their own destiny and to run their business in the way that best serves their clients."

"We want to be the best at what we do, and Sanctuary Wealth understands who we are and what we're trying to accomplish," concluded Chris Paglia. "With Sanctuary as our partner, we're bringing our A-Game every single day, confident that we can compete with anyone of any scale or size. With the open architecture platform, we can choose our own custodian and have access to ever-changing best-in-class technology. We're not limited."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 50 partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

Related Links

http://sanctuarywealth.com

