Sanctuary Wealth's Growth Trend Continues With Addition of Tenet Wealth Partners based in Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Tenet Wealth Partners, based in Champaign, IL, as the 44th team to choose Sanctuary's partnered independence model. Tenet Wealth Partners is led by its co-founders Kevan Melchiorre and Kyle Wetters, a pair of experienced financial professionals, both of whom have earned the Certified Financial Planner™ designation.

"All indications are that 2021 will be another year of phenomenal growth for Sanctuary Wealth. We have a very strong pipeline and are quickly becoming the destination of choice for the next generation of independent advisory firms, like Tenet Wealth Partners," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth.

"We wanted to move to an independent model so we could deliver the best client experience possible with a partner who can give us exceptional operational and strategic support," said Kevan Melchiorre, CFP®, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Tenet Wealth Partners. "As Advisors, we care deeply about clients and seek to become not just a provider but a trusted confidant and partner. In that vein, what impressed us most about Sanctuary Wealth was their willingness and ability to be a true partner, which fully aligns with our core values."

Prior to co-founding Tenet Wealth Partners, Kevan Melchiorre served as Managing Director for Busey Wealth Management, where he spent nine years working closely with his clients on personalized wealth plans and investment strategies, in addition to serving in multiple team leadership roles. Previously, he worked in asset management and private wealth management at Goldman Sachs, serving the needs and goals of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Kevan was recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor 2021 after being named by the publication as one of America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors for 2018, 2019, and 2020 and as a Next Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2019.

"We are committed to providing clients with the most advanced services and solutions possible," explained Kyle Wetters, CFP®, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Tenet Wealth Partners. "Our partnership with Sanctuary Wealth expands and enhances what we are able to offer clients. It also frees us up to focus the majority of our time and energy on the financial planning process. Clients appreciate that our independence is supported by a top-tier organization."

Kyle Wetters brings 17 years of financial services experience to the launch of Tenet Wealth Partners and was most recently a Private Wealth Advisor with Busey Wealth Management. A specialist in retirement planning, he works with clients to develop long-term strategic plans that will help them meet their unique situation and specific financial goals. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Tenet Wealth Partners team also includes Wealth Associate, Claude Wilson. Previously, he was with JPMorgan Chase as a Relationship Banker after beginning his career as a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

"The thing that most impressed our management team about Kevan and Kyle is how fiercely devoted they are to delivering the highest level of service," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "They represent the caliber of partners we're bringing into the Sanctuary Wealth network and we are confident that the technology and investment solutions available on our platform will help them to grow and scale their business."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 44 partner firms across 18 states with over $12.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

