Sanctum House Launches $3 Million Capital Campaign To Meet Growing Need Of Human Trafficking Survivors

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctum House, a safe home for survivors of human trafficking to heal and rebuild their lives, has launched a $3 million three-phase capital campaign for vital programming needs and facility updates. The campaign will enable Sanctum House to continue programming and purchase the building where they operate and adjacent facilities, more than doubling capacity to serve more survivors.

"Tragically, the pervasive opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have created a perfect storm for human trafficking," said Edee Franklin, founder of Sanctum House. "Vulnerable women right here in our community and nationwide are being preyed upon and forced into human trafficking. The tremendous demand for our services far exceeds our current physical and financial capabilities."

Sanctum House operates a two-year comprehensive residential program for women 18 years of age and older. Since opening its doors in February 2018, Sanctum House has helped more than 55 women, working to keep them safe and free from their traffickers, giving them professional counseling, addiction therapy, education, legal services, life skills and job placement to return to healthy, productive lives.

"Before we opened our doors, we spent five years researching effective programs for survivors of human trafficking," said Karen Moore, Sanctum House Executive Director. "We realized short-term treatment services were not enough. The first thing we do is help these women face the trauma they endured by providing therapy and trauma care in a two-year residential program with wrap-around services and 24-hour support. This is at no cost to the women until they have a stable income."

Capital Campaign Phase I

Phase I of Sanctum House's capital campaign totals $1.4 million to purchase the building where the nonprofit currently operates; a second building that will be home to 16 women participating in the two-year residential program; and apartments for six residents as they transition from the residential program to living independently.

Capital Campaign Phase II

Phase II of the capital campaign totals $600,000 for renovations of the 3-acre campus and for intermediate operating expenses and salaries for trained professionals, including case management, program management and therapists.

Capital Campaign Phase III

Phase III of Sanctum House's capital campaign is a $1 million fund for ongoing operations.

For more information about charitable giving opportunities in support of Sanctum House, please call 248-574-9373 or visit https://www.sanctumhouse.org/donate-contribute.

SOURCE Sanctum House

Related Links

https://www.sanctumhouse.org/

