Sandals and Beaches Resorts Announces New Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us and Offers New Cancellation Protection Benefit

"Travelers making vacation plans to the beautiful Caribbean can feel more confident than ever about their trip to paradise thanks to these two new added perks to our Book With Confidence program," stated Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "We know couples and families alike are yearning for a much-needed Luxury Included® getaway, and we're pleased to offer these benefits so they can book their vacations with an added layer of reassurance." As island nations began to open borders, Sandals Resorts became the first resorts to open its doors across the Caribbean. The strict protocols that Sandals and Beaches Resorts developed allowed for 12 of its 18 resorts to open, showing that Sandals and Beaches Resorts goes above and beyond to ensure consumers can enjoy their vacation with confidence, from arrival to departure. With its reimagined Book With Confidence program in place, travelers can book their vacation and focus on what really matters – quality time with loved ones at the most luxurious resorts in the Caribbean.

Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us!

To offer guests even more protection, Sandals and Beaches Resorts have added a new Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us powered by Trip Mate that will be purchased on behalf of guests. The plan offers couples booked now through December 31, 2020, expanded medical benefits during their resort stay.

What the Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us covers:

Medical expenses incurred as part of a treatment for illness, condition and/or accident. COVID-19 is treated the same as any other sickness.

Transportation expenses to the nearest facility capable of providing treatment for a sickness or injury that is acute, severe or life-threatening. Transportation expenses to return home are also covered following an emergency medical evacuation (or a covered injury or sickness). Maximum Benefit of $100,000 Per Person

There is no exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

If a guest's travel plans are delayed due to the guest being quarantined, the Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us reimburses expenses for additional accommodations, meal and local transportation. Maximum Benefit $200 Per Day , Per Person and up to $2,800

There is no minimum or maximum age limit for eligibility.

All bookings made prior to October 6, 2020 with a purchased add-on of the Trip Mate Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us Plan will receive a Supplemental Travel Protection Plan that covers:

Expanded insurance coverage for Emergency Medical Evacuations. Additional $50,000 per person

Accident & Sickness Medical Expenses. Additional $75,000 per person

If a guest's travel plans are delayed due to the guest being quarantined, the Supplemental Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us covers up to an additional $2,050 per person Maximum.

Cancellation Protection Benefit*

From now until December 31, 2020, guests booking a Luxury Included® Vacation will have the added perk of knowing they can cancel their vacation at least 31 days before arrival and receive a full refund on the land portion of their vacation with zero penalties. Guests cancelling 30-15 days before arrival will receive a combination of a 50 percent refund and 50 percent travel certificate for future travel to any Sandals or Beaches Resort within 12 months. Travelers also have the added perk of canceling within 14 days and up to the day of arrival for a travel certificate valid for 12 months from original travel date.

*This benefit is provided by Unique Vacations and is not an insurance benefit. This benefit is separate from any Travel Protection Plan.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts are doing everything possible to provide a safe, seamless and stress-free experience so that guests can continue to book their Luxury Included® Vacation with full confidence. This Cancellation Protection Benefit, along with the Travel Protection Plan - Insurance Is On Us and the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness and Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness , allows travelers to escape to the Caribbean with the trust they have come to expect.

For more information on how to Book With Confidence, visit:

Sandals: https://www.sandals.com/book-with-confidence/

Beaches: https://www.beaches.com/book-with-confidence/

Insurance coverages in the travel protection plans are subject to limitations and exclusions.

This describes highlights of the plans, which includes travel insurance coverages underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best 2020. C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. The plan also contains non–insurance Travel Assistance Services provided by Generali Global Assistance. Unique Vacations purchased each plan on behalf of all eligible class members.

