Sandals Foundation Awarded 1st Place in Social Responsibility at 5th Annual CHIEF Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International is excited to announce that the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) has awarded the Sandals Foundation with 1st place for its outstanding efforts and practices in the Social Responsibility category at the 5th Annual CHIEF Awards. The CHIEF Awards were established to recognize successful practices in the following categories: Business Operations, Environmental Sustainability, Sales & Marketing and Social Responsibility.

The Sandals Foundation rose above other resorts and hotels across the Caribbean region and took the win for its Whitehouse and Bluefields Solid Waste Reduction Project in Jamaica – a year-long project dedicated to educating and providing better solid waste management through effective waste separation. The project, which was instituted across 40 locations including schools, community centers and markets in Jamaica, provided over 200 bins to encourage the separation of plastic bottles, compost and regular solid waste. Additionally, the Foundation's initiative included surveys and community presentations to bolster awareness, as well as livelihood trainings and the creation of best practices in waste management.

This year, the Sandals Foundation celebrates its 10-year anniversary – which means 10 years of fulfilling its promise to the Caribbean community of investment in sustainable projects that improve schools and build capacity in the education system, restore and conserve marine wildlife, and help marginalized people transform their lives through training and other community development programs. Over the next decade, the Foundation is eager to double down its efforts to protect the Caribbean ecosystem, while bringing its 14,000 employees and customers together to support over 120 projects and programs annually.

To learn more about the Sandals Foundation and its outstanding impact on the Caribbean region, please visit https://sandalsfoundation.org/.

