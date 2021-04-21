Sandals Resorts International Announces Plans For Three New Hotels In Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling the brand's ongoing confidence in the destination, Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean's leading luxury all-inclusive resort company, will add three new hotels to its Jamaica roster.

According to SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts will transform two all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica acquired last year - the former Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa in Ocho Rios and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark plus a prime parcel of beachfront land adjacent to the Ocho Rios resort, into three distinct experiences under the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

The expansion plans return one of Jamaica's most storied resorts, the Dunn's River property in Ocho Rios, back to the Sandals family as Sandals Dunn's River, the same moniker as when it was originally added to the portfolio in 1990.

"Sandals Dunn's River holds special meaning to our family because its history is the story of Jamaica's evolution as a travel powerhouse. My father grew up on the beach in Ocho Rios and this hotel, the first of its kind when it was built in the 1950s, captured the era's glamour and sparked his imagination. When it became available, we jumped at the chance to bring the hotel back into the Sandals fold," said Stewart.

Stewart said the new Sandals Dunn's River will receive a top-to-bottom renovation with the adjacent ocean-front land transformed into an additional brand-new resort: Sandals Royal Dunn's River, a modern luxurious escape featuring approximately 250 lavish rooms and suites. The sister hotels will operate very much like the concept SRI developed between Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados, offering generous exchange privileges between the two all-inclusive resorts in Barbados, giving guests tremendous and convenient dining and amenity options.

The Runaway Bay resort, a renowned Jamaican property hotel located midway between Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, will also undergo extensive redevelopment to become Beaches Runaway Bay Resort, the third family-friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its completion, the hotel will feature an estimated 400 expansive one, two, three and four-bedroom suites, designed with extended families in mind. Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay also have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.

"Jamaica will always play a critical part in our plans to grow and innovate Caribbean hospitality. There is tremendous opportunity here and a ripe moment, as leisure travelers are choosing to return to the places and brands that they know and trust," said Stewart.

Sandals Resorts International

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most visible brands including Sandals® Resorts, Beaches® Resorts, Grand Pineapple Beach Resort, Fowl Cay Resort and Your Jamaican Villas. Founded in 1981 by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, SRI is based in Montego Bay, Jamaica and is responsible for resort development, service standards, skills training and day-to-day operations. For more information, visit Sandals Resorts International .

Sandals ® Resorts:

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness , the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com .

Beaches ® Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Beaches® Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness , the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, that includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

